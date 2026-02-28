Aquarius Horoscope Today for February 28, 2026: The month is likely to end with good fortune, caree success , and more

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Take a long leap to happiness Troubleshoot romance-related issues and ensure you also stay in the good books of the seniors at the workplace. You may settle the monetary issues today. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

The love life will be productive and creative. Consider the professional responsibilities for career growth. Handle wealth smartly. You need to pay attention to your health.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today Minor problems may bring trouble in your love life. It is crucial that you handle them smartly before the end of the day. Females may go back into an old love affair, which will bring back happiness. Today is also good to fix the marriage. Extramarital affairs may pose a threat to family life today, as the spouse will find this out in the second part of the day. Married females may also consider expanding the family.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today Do not compromise on ethics, and you may be under pressure to deviate from ideals. This will be mostly visible to government officers and legal professionals. Those who hold crucial roles at work may also face the ire of clients. Some professionals will see a change in location, while IT, healthcare, banking, animation, aviation, and legal professionals will have a tight schedule. Businessmen will receive foreign funds to help further business expansion.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in. However, you should also be careful to cut down unnecessary expenditure. A sibling may require financial help, and you need to provide it. The second half of the day is also good to buy a house or a vehicle. Females may see a hike in roles, which will also result in a change in salary structure. Businessmen will clear all pending dues and will also be successful in expanding the trade to new areas.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today Minor health issues may come up. Those who have a history of cardiac ailments will have a tough time. Females may develop migraines, and children may complain about throat infections that may give a bad day. Pregnant females must avoid riding a bike and adventure sports. You may also develop skin-related allergies today. You must also be careful with your diet today. Cut down on oil and fat from the menu.

Aquarius Sign Attributes Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)