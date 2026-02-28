Aquarius Horoscope Today for February 28, 2026: The month is likely to end with good fortune, caree success , and more

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Take a long leap to happiness
Troubleshoot romance-related issues and ensure you also stay in the good books of the seniors at the workplace. You may settle the monetary issues today.
The love life will be productive and creative. Consider the professional responsibilities for career growth. Handle wealth smartly. You need to pay attention to your health.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Minor problems may bring trouble in your love life. It is crucial that you handle them smartly before the end of the day. Females may go back into an old love affair, which will bring back happiness. Today is also good to fix the marriage. Extramarital affairs may pose a threat to family life today, as the spouse will find this out in the second part of the day. Married females may also consider expanding the family.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Do not compromise on ethics, and you may be under pressure to deviate from ideals. This will be mostly visible to government officers and legal professionals. Those who hold crucial roles at work may also face the ire of clients. Some professionals will see a change in location, while IT, healthcare, banking, animation, aviation, and legal professionals will have a tight schedule. Businessmen will receive foreign funds to help further business expansion.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in. However, you should also be careful to cut down unnecessary expenditure. A sibling may require financial help, and you need to provide it. The second half of the day is also good to buy a house or a vehicle. Females may see a hike in roles, which will also result in a change in salary structure. Businessmen will clear all pending dues and will also be successful in expanding the trade to new areas.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
Minor health issues may come up. Those who have a history of cardiac ailments will have a tough time. Females may develop migraines, and children may complain about throat infections that may give a bad day. Pregnant females must avoid riding a bike and adventure sports. You may also develop skin-related allergies today. You must also be careful with your diet today. Cut down on oil and fat from the menu.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More