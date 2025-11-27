Aquarius Horoscope Today for November 27, 2025: Some seniors at the workplace may deliberately create issues

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You practice what you preach Take up tasks at work that will help you grow in your career. Consider spending more time with your lover and ensure you also handle financial issues carefully. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Enjoy the romantic life today. Let professional success be your buddy today. While prosperity will exist in life, health is also in good shape.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

The second part of the day is good for expressing your feelings to your crush. You may also settle the issues in the love affair through open communication. There can be minor ego-related issues, but generally, the relationship will be smooth. There is a possibility of you even losing your temper in an argument, which can lead to serious consequences. Avoid this circumstance and always be polite and diplomatic while discussing different topics. Single natives will find new love today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Be ready to take up new responsibilities at the workplace. Some seniors at the workplace may deliberately create issues, and you need to eschew troubles and controversies today. Those who have recently joined need to be careful while giving opinions at team meetings, as a senior or coworker will be offended. You should also be ready to take up new tasks, and the second part of the day is good to attend a job interview. Businessmen may develop issues in the partnership. The second part of the day is good to launch new ideas or products.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be there, and you will also buy a new property. A medical emergency within the family will also require you to spend a large amount. Today is a good day to buy a property, or a vehicle, or to renovate the home. You may consider the stock market today. There will be relief from loan-related issues. Businessmen can seriously consider raising funds through promoters.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balanced office and personal life. You may start the day with exercise, and the second part of the day is also good to join a gym or yoga session. Today is a good day to give up both alcohol and tobacco. Some children may develop vision-related issues. Seniors may also develop sleep-related issues. Follow all traffic rules while riding a two-wheeler.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

