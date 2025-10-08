Search
Wed, Oct 08, 2025
Aquarius Horoscope Today for October 8, 2025: Your ex-flame may be back into life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 08, 2025 04:10 am IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: Some efforts may not bring the expected outcomes at the workplace.

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle issues with a happy note

The vibrant romantic life is backed by supreme professional performance. Overcome the monetary issues with proper care. Your health is also in good shape.

Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Stay cool in the love affair and shower love unconditionally. Take up new professional responsibilities to prove diligence at the workplace. You need to be careful about the financial aspects today. Health is perfect today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair simple and straight. Avoid disagreements and discussions of unpleasant things, as your romantic relationship should not be hampered on this fine day. Your ex-flame may be back into life, and this can reignite your love. Single natives may also come across someone special in the first part of the day. Propose today to get a positive response. Married male natives should not get entangled in office romance, as their spouse will catch them red-handed today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Take up new roles that let you prove your professional mettle. Some efforts may not bring the expected outcomes at the workplace, and this may also invite the ire of seniors. Do not let the emotions burst out, as this can lead to a disastrous situation today. Instead, handle this tremor diplomatically. Those who attend job interviews can be sure of the result. Traders may have issues with municipal authorities regarding licensing, taxes, and policies. Troubleshoot this problem today.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, but you should also have control over the expenditure today. It is good to avoid large-scale investments in the stock market. Female natives will buy jewelry today, while a few natives will need to lend an amount to a needy relative or sibling. Some females will require spending for a celebration at the workplace or within the family. Businessmen will find success in raising funds through promoters.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Physical fitness is crucial today, and you may start the day with exercise. Prefer walking or light exercise today. You may spend more time with friends or family, and it is also good to cut down on oil, fat, and grease in the diet. Instead, consume more salads and nuts. Females need to be careful while working kitchen as minor burns may happen.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

