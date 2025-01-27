Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 27, 2025 predicts new assignments at office

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 27, 2025 04:10 AM IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 27, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Resolve the romantic issues smartly to stay happy today.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Success is your playmate today

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 27, 2025. Spend time together in a relationship romantic.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 27, 2025. Spend time together in a relationship romantic.

Spend time together in a relationship romantic. Ensure you meet the expectations of the seniors at work. Handle wealth carefully and your health is good.

Resolve the romantic issues smartly to stay happy today. At the office, multitasking is expected and challenges would arise. Financially you will do well today. No major medical issues will also come up.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Be patient today when it comes to romance. Some female natives may lose their temper and this can cause cracks in the relationship. You should also value the opinions of the partner while making crucial decisions. Do not hurt the feelings of your lover and also avoid unpleasant discussions which may lead to friction in life. Cut off all love affairs outside the marriage as breaking the marriage is the last thing you want. Married females may get conceived today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You will succeed in handling multiple tasks and will also impress the management to get new responsibilities. However, the growth will also make you a victim of office politics which you need to be cautious about. Be careful while taking up new assignments today. The target will be tight and you need to work tirelessly today to achieve the goal. Those who are into law, architecture, human resources, media, banking, aviation, and animation will have a productive day. However, bankers and accountants will have issues related to payments.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issues may be there. However, you should be careful while making large-scale purchases today. The second half of the day is good for buying jewelry and vehicles. You may plan a foreign trip and the funds permit that. Some seniors will see good returns from previous investments. Avoid property disputes with siblings today which can also impact personal relationships. Some entrepreneurs will see opportunities to expand their business and funds will be available.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No serious health issue will hurt you today. However, there can be sore throat, viral fever, and digestion issues today seniors will have sleep-related issues and will need medical attention. Minor natives may get injured while playing but those will be healed sooner. Athletes may also develop minor injuries on the field.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On