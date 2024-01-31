 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 31, 2024 predicts positive outcomes soon | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 31, 2024 predicts positive outcomes soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 31, 2024 01:06 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for Jan 31, 2024 to know your astrological predictions.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool even at tense hours

Share a cordial relationship with the partner and spend more time together. Your office life will see no major issues. Prosperity also exists in your life.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 31, 2024: Share a cordial relationship with the partner and spend more time together.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 31, 2024: Share a cordial relationship with the partner and spend more time together.

Resolve all relationship issues. Be focused on the tasks at the office and you’ll see good results. Both health and wealth are at your side.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Your love affair will take a new turn today with the support of your parents. Female Aquarius attending a party or event will be the center of attraction and will receive proposals. Some Aquarius natives will find the ex-flam back in life. However, married natives must avoid any relationship that will comprise the family life. Keep a third person out of the love life and express your emotions freely to the lover. Make the partner feel that you are available at any hour of need.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Be cordial at the workplace as you will need the help of coworkers in team assignments. A project may need rework and this may hamper your morale. However, it is an opportunity to prove the mettle and get into the good book of the management. Healthcare, IT, design, hospitality, and engineering professionals will see opportunities abroad. The second part of the day is good to put down the paper. Media persons copy editors, academicians, legal professionals, and bankers will consider switching the job for a better package.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Your fortune will increase today as you may win an ancestral property. Consider settling a financial dispute with a friend or sibling. Today, Aquarius natives may need to contribute to a party at the office. You may also pay off the debts and buy properties. The stock market is a potential investment option for you. Businessmen will successfully raise funds and will also sign new partnership deals that promise new expansions abroad.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

The normal health will be good and you may not suffer from major ailments. You need to kick off the day with light exercise or yoga which may help you stay healthy for long hours. Diabetic Aquarius natives need to be careful about their diet. Some people may also suffer from urine-related issues. Children may develop bruises while playing.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

