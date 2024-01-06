close_game
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 6, 2024 predicts ailments in seniors

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 6, 2024 predicts ailments in seniors

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 06, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for Jan 06, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. For those who are planning a job switch, consider today as the best time.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Unleash your potentials today

Minor frictions will exist but love life will go ahead. Utilize the opportunities to prove your mettle at the office. Financial success helps in smart investments.

Be successful in finding new love. Settle all the past disputes and also handle professional challenges. Financially you are good while health deserves no special mention.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Take up the initiative to settle the disputes existing in the love life. Be a caring partner and a good listener. Share the emotions freely and also place the lover in a comfort zone. Some females will get support from parents today and you may also discuss the future. Single Aquarius natives will meet someone special while traveling or at an official function. Female natives attending a family function will be the center of attraction and will also invite proposals.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities will knock on your door today and utilize them to be successful. You may travel today and will also need to strive hard to convince clients, especially if you are into marketing and sales. The Aquarius natives who are into arts, music, and creative businesses will receive opportunities to prove their potential. Be cordial with the team members throughout the day. For those who are planning a job switch, consider today as the best time.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

No major financial hiccup will trouble you today. Instead, wealth will pour in from different sources. You may sell off a property that you have tried selling for a long time. Use this opportunity to repay a loan and also to wind up previous financial transactions. Take the help of a good financial planner to efficiently handle the money and invest in profitable ventures. Females will be fortunate to inherit a family property today.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Handle all health issues with care. Some seniors with liver-related ailments will need medical care. Handle the official pressure with care and also spare time for the family which will bring in mental peace. Today is a good time to start exercising or meditation. However, seniors and females need to be careful while lifting heavy items.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

