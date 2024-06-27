 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 27, 2024 predicts fortune for entrepreneurs | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, June 27, 2024 predicts fortune for entrepreneurs

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 27, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Make your dreams come true

Keep the love relationship robust and engaging today. Ensure you stay focused on the job and meet the expectations at the office. Your health is also good today.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, July 27, 2024: oth health and wealth will be at your side today.

Prove the commitment at the office and accomplish every assigned task without compromising the quality. Your relationship will get the approval of your parents today. Both health and wealth will be at your side today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Your love relationship will be approved by the elders in the family and hence you may introduce the partner to them. Be careful to not hurt the feelings of your lover. While you spend more time together, avoid unpleasant discussions that may also involve delving into the past. Married Aquarius natives should not get entangled in an office romance that may derail the family life. Look for moments to express your feelings and those who are traveling should connect with their lover over the phone at least once a day.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Today, reached the office to take up new responsibilities. The seniors trust your caliber and will assign vital assignments that will keep you busy. Do not hesitate to take up new tasks. You can also expect a change in the job for a better package. Handle clients with care and you’ll be able to raise funds for further expansions. Entrepreneurs will be successful in launching new businesses. Students applying to foreign universities will have good news.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Go ahead with your plans including buying home appliances, house repair, sale or property, or even buying gold. However, it is good to stay away from speculative business as the returns will not be good. Some Aquarius natives will win a legal battle over property while seniors can pick the day to divide the wealth among children. Businesspersons can think about expanding the business to newer territories that may bring in more profit.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Your normal health will be good today and no serious illness will trouble you. However, beware of minor infections and viral fever. Start the day with mild exercise. Yoga and meditation can also do wonders for mental health. Spend more time with the family which will help you overcome professional stress.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
