 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 16, 2024 predicts minor tremors in love | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 16, 2024 predicts minor tremors in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 16, 2024 12:19 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for March 16, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Resolve love-related issues with a sincere attitude.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Always be positive in attitude

Resolve love-related issues with a sincere attitude. Your commitment at work will deliver positive results. Handle money diligently and avoid the stock market.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 16, 2024.: Handle money diligently and avoid the stock market.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 16, 2024.: Handle money diligently and avoid the stock market.

Be confident while handling crises in both personal and professional life. Your attitude is crucial in bringing out the best results. Handle wealth with care. Your health is also good today.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Minor tremors will be in the love life and your words may also be distorted by the lover. This may cause chaos but handle this crisis with care. Share your emotions while spending time with the lover and also pamper the person while showering love and affection. Be sensitive towards the preferences of the partner and this will help you make the relationship stronger. Single Aquarius natives who find a lover should not rush into marriage and should analyze every factor before making the final decision.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Professional life will be busy today and new responsibilities will knock on the door. Be sincere in your dealings and you’ll earn good revenue to the organization. Architects, civil engineers, designers, SEO persons, animators, and automobile engineers will prove their potential today. Joining a start-up will be beneficial in your career as you may get more chances to prove your mettle. Some entrepreneurs will have issues with partners and this needs immediate settlement.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

There will be minor monetary issues be careful while you spend on luxury items. Avoid making big monetary contributions today as you would need wealth for a rainy day. While you may spend money on basic amenities as well as basic investments, it is safer to stay away from speculative business. Take steps to settle a financial dispute with a sibling or friend.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balance between office and personal life. Do not take office stress at home and spend more time with the family. You may also start the day with exercise, yoga, or meditation. Avoid drinking cold drinks and alcoholic beverages and instead replace them with fruit juices. While going on adventure trips, ensure that you have a medical kit ready.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, March 16, 2024 predicts minor tremors in love
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On