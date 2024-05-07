 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024 predicts minor hiccups | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024 predicts minor hiccups

By Dr J.N Pandey
May 07, 2024 12:58 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for May 7, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Troubleshoot all problems both in love and at work today.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Life is not always a straight game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024. Keep a watch over the expenditure today. Health can be rough today.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024. Keep a watch over the expenditure today. Health can be rough today.

Stay happy in the love life & ensure you maintain a good rapport with the lover. Your professional life will see minor hiccups but success will accompany you.

Troubleshoot all problems both in love and at work today. Keep a watch over the expenditure today. Health can be rough today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Single Aquarius natives can expect someone special to walk into their lives. Females attending a function will be the center of attraction and will also receive a proposal. Some female natives will get a proposal from someone whom you have known for a long time. If you are serious about the relationship, introduce your partner to the family as you may receive approval from the elders. Love needs to be unconditional and some married Leos may not be happy in the relationship.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will be productive today. Despite some minor hiccups in the form of office politics, you will be successful in meeting the expected goals. Some clients will not be happy with performance and you will need to pull up the socks to accomplish every assigned task. Be careful while attending job interviews today. Students trying to an admitted to a foreign university will see positive results.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Do not overspend today as a minor financial crisis will hit you. There will be a medical emergency at home or a sibling will need legal expenses and you will need to also spare for the rainy day. However, you can go ahead with the plan to buy electronic appliances. Some Aquarius will receive an appraisal but the amount will not be as per your expectation. Businessmen will find no shortage of funds and some pending dues will also be cleared.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

There can be complications related to health today. Some seniors may develop chest-related infections. Stomach aches, viral fever, or oral health issues will also be common today. Seniors will need medical attention for spinal issues. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

