Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024 predicts minor hiccups

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Life is not always a straight game Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 07, 2024. Keep a watch over the expenditure today. Health can be rough today.

Stay happy in the love life & ensure you maintain a good rapport with the lover. Your professional life will see minor hiccups but success will accompany you.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Troubleshoot all problems both in love and at work today. Keep a watch over the expenditure today. Health can be rough today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Single Aquarius natives can expect someone special to walk into their lives. Females attending a function will be the center of attraction and will also receive a proposal. Some female natives will get a proposal from someone whom you have known for a long time. If you are serious about the relationship, introduce your partner to the family as you may receive approval from the elders. Love needs to be unconditional and some married Leos may not be happy in the relationship.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will be productive today. Despite some minor hiccups in the form of office politics, you will be successful in meeting the expected goals. Some clients will not be happy with performance and you will need to pull up the socks to accomplish every assigned task. Be careful while attending job interviews today. Students trying to an admitted to a foreign university will see positive results.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Do not overspend today as a minor financial crisis will hit you. There will be a medical emergency at home or a sibling will need legal expenses and you will need to also spare for the rainy day. However, you can go ahead with the plan to buy electronic appliances. Some Aquarius will receive an appraisal but the amount will not be as per your expectation. Businessmen will find no shortage of funds and some pending dues will also be cleared.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

There can be complications related to health today. Some seniors may develop chest-related infections. Stomach aches, viral fever, or oral health issues will also be common today. Seniors will need medical attention for spinal issues. If you make any travel plans, try to go out to places that would make you feel more relaxed and rejuvenated.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)