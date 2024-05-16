 Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 16,2024 predicts avoiding travelling | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 16,2024 predicts avoiding travelling

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 16, 2024 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for May 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Your attitude plays a crucial role at work.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, spend more time in a love relationship and keep the partner happy.

Take steps to keep the love life intact. Your attitude plays a crucial role at work. Despite minor challenges in finance, your routine will go unharmed. Spend more time in a love relationship and keep the partner happy.  Despite the hiccups, you will be productive at the office. Some financial troubles will exist but you may overcome them. Your health will also be good today. 

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 16,2024: Your health will also be good today.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 16,2024: Your health will also be good today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today 

Your attitude will work in the love affair today. Ensure you both maintain a rapport and support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Some females will walk out toxic relationships and this will make them happier. Those who had a breakup in a recent time will again meet up with a new enchanting person. As the stars of romance are stronger, singe Aquarius can confidently propose to get a positive response. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

 

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today 

Some additional responsibilities will knock on your door and will keep your schedule busy. If you have a plan to quit the job or switch to a new one, today is good to put down the paper as you may have interviews scheduled in the coming days. Some professionals will be victims of office politics but ensure you eschew this to give the best results at work. Those who are willing to move abroad for a job will have good news. Entrepreneurs can confidently pick the day to launch a new venture.

 

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today 

The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of wealth. You may not get returns from previous investments as expected. This may also derail your financial plans for the day. However, you may go ahead with the pan to buy electronic appliances or home essentials. Some females will spend for a party at the office or with friends. You may also be required to financially help a needy relative today. 

 

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today 

Pregnant Aquarius natives should be careful while traveling or boarding a bus. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. It is good to start exercising today. However, seniors should not lift heavy objects. Spend more time with people with a positive attitude. Ensure your diet increases your immunity level consume more fruits and vegetables and take a good rest. 

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  •  Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  •  Symbol: Water carrier
  •  Element: Air
  •  Body Part: Ankles &amp; Legs
  •  Sign Ruler: Uranus
  •  Lucky Day: Saturday
  •  Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  •  Lucky Number: 22
  •  Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

 

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  •  Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 16,2024 predicts avoiding travelling

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On