Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025, predicts wealth coming in

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Ensure your commitment Be careful about troubles in the love affair. Ensure you take up new tasks that may lead to career growth. Both health and wealth will be positive today. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, 29 May 2025: Your commitment at the workplace will help in meeting the expected outcomes. (Freepik)

Enjoy a fabulous love life where you resolve all troubles that disturbed the past. You will utilize every professional opportunity to prove your mettle. There will be no major financial issues and health will also be at your side.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair cool and engaging. Despite minor issues, your relationship will be intact. However, it is crucial to keep the partner in a good mood. You should also provide personal space to the over today. Some fortunate male natives will also go back to the old relationship after resolving all old issues with the ex-lover. Today is good to have a romantic dinner where you may also surprise the lover with gifts. Married females may seriously consider going the family way.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at the workplace will help in meeting the expected outcomes. You should be active in team discussions and your innovative ideas will have takers. A senior or a coworker may accuse you of the attitude and this may also impact the morale. However, do not give up and instead strive to give the best outcome. Some females will be successful in getting an appraisal while government employees may expect a change in location.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come from different sources. The first part of the day is auspicious to invest in stock, trade, and real estate. You may also seriously consider taking the business to new areas while some females will buy jewelry. You may also financially help a sibling as the wealth permits that. A few students will need to pay the tuition fees. Some natives will also be happy to donate money to charity.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balanced office and personal life and also stay in the company of people with positive attitudes. Pregnant girls must take care while taking part in adventure sports. Those who have pain in their joints must consult a doctor. People with diabetes and hypertension should also be cautious in the second half of the day. It is also good to give up a diet rich in fat and oil.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)