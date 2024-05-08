Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024 advises to handle wealth carefully

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, today, look for pleasant moments to share in love. Today, look for pleasant moments to share in love. Be cool even while handling crucial tasks. Avoid crucial monetary decisions and health is also normal. Today, a prosperous love life is waiting. Despite the challenges, you will perform brilliantly at the office. Handle wealth carefully as minor issues will come up. No health issue will disrupt the routine life. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 8, 2024.: Be cool even while handling crucial tasks.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Fall in love today. As per the daily horoscope, you have every chance of meeting someone special in the second half of the day. You may propose the crush and receive a positive response. Despite minor hiccups in the first part of the day, your existing relationship will go strong. However, you must be in constant touch with your partner. Long-distance love affairs need more open communication. Married females may conceive today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

You may make crucial job-related decisions without apprehension. The second part of the day is good to attend an interview and accept a job letter with a better package. Those who are team leaders or managers need to be diplomatic while handling team affairs today. Ensure you focus on the job and eschew gossip at the workplace. Traders will find success in business expansion, especially to new places. You may sign new partnership deals which may prove to be beneficial in the coming days.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be financially productive. This will influence your decisions today. Today is not good to make crucial investments including stock and trade. Though you may go ahead with the plan to invest in mutual funds, avoid buying luxury products. Take the initiative to settle a monetary dispute involving a friend or sibling. Entrepreneurs should not launch a new venture today but wait for a day or two.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Today, no serious health issue will trouble you. However, some females may complain about migraine, digestion issues, and allergies. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues but things will be settled down in a short time. Females should be careful while chopping vegetables and fruits in the kitchen as minor cuts may happen. You should also drink plenty of water and must give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)