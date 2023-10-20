News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 20, 2023 predicts new deals

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 20, 2023 predicts new deals

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 20, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for October 20, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. There are surprises in your love life.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are born to rule

There are surprises in your love life. Professionally you will deliver good results and financial issues do not exist. Your health is also normal today.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope, October 20, 2023 Your health is also normal today.

Single natives will find new love and this will bring major changes in their personal life. Be focused on the job and you’ll see positive results. Handle wealth diligently. No major illness will trouble you.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Have a happy love life. Surprises will be there and some single Aquarius natives will find true love. Those who are on the verge of separation can unite after spending some time together. Be open in communication and this is crucial to settle disputes. Value the partner and do not impose your thoughts. Your relationship will have the approval of your parents. Married Virgos will get conceived today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Despite the tight schedule, you will love the tasks as they offer opportunities to grow. New responsibilities will keep you hooked to the workplace. Some salespeople will travel for a job. Those who are in search of a new job will have to wait a day or two to get a good response. Be articulate at team meetings do not be hesitant to express your ideas. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner and do not jump into making business decisions

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues will be there but this won't impact your daily life. Handle wealth smartly and avoid lending a big amount to a friend or relative. However, a sibling may require an emergency where you cannot refuse financial assistance. Though you may invest in property today, ensure it is perfect and suitable for you. Businessmen will find no shortage of funds as new partnerships will be of good help here.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

It is good to keep a watch on the health. Minor infections will cause trouble but things won’t be too serious. Hypertension, anxiety, allergies, and infections can also disrupt the day of a few Aquarius natives. Skip smoking and alcohol. Also, avoid aerated drinks and junk food. Instead, the menu should be filled with proteins, nutrients, and vitamins.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Copy

Friday, October 20, 2023
