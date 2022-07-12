Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 12, '22 states, be careful

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Aquarians should tread carefully on all fronts, as some uncertainty is foreseen today. You will have to tackle uncooperative colleagues with a calm and clear mind. You will also need to be careful with respect to whom you trust on the professional front. Save for a rainy day should be the mantra for today. Your financial situation can be affected; hence you are advised to save as much as possible. Timely action on the financial front enables you to save your reputation from being tarnished. You will need to pay attention to the health of a family member in addition to your other family obligations. Allowing stress and anxiety to govern your life can have a physical impact and lead to some health issues. Stick to your healthy routine and enhance your mental toughness to enjoy good health. A neighbor or co-owner of the property may object to renovations being undertaken by you. Be patient while dealing with the issue. Affordable luxury vacation will help explore your desires. Someone will come forward to solve your commuting problems for good.

Saturn Transit Impact on Aquarius Saturn’s transit in Capricorn may bring a golden opportunity to travel and widen your horizon. Those who have work-related to overseas markets will be able to prosper in their profession during the transit. Those associated with import and export and foreign projects are likely to get success. The transit period may enable you to enhance your savings. During the transit, there is a possibility of getting injured unexpectedly for which necessary precaution is advised.

Aquarius Finance Today Financially, you should be careful with your investment and business partners. The day can further increase your problems and can involve you in conflicts with people around you or close to you. Some unexpected expenses might put a burden on Aquarians. So avoid unnecessary expenditure for now.

Aquarius Family Today Create harmony in the family and make special efforts to restore domestic bliss. Don’t forget to use the appreciation tool to strengthen your relationships. You will go out of the way to take care of a family member who may require assistance on the medical front.

Aquarius Career Today Aquarians, don’t allow colleagues to take you for granted. However, at the same time don’t behave rudely towards them. Those of you who were trying to go abroad for job opportunities can get some positive results today.

Aquarius Health Today On the health front, you may remain under some stress, therefore it is advised to involve yourself in meditation. Gastric or indigestion patients must avoid a fatty and spicy diet to keep problems at bay.

Aquarius Love Life Today Renewing a romantic bond would prove hard for some Aquarians. Shared hours of tenderness and harmony are exactly what is important for your relationship right now. Make sure you don’t lose your head while making a very emotional decision today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off white

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

