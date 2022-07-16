Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 16, '22 states, ideal day

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) You are a deep thinker and have a highly intellectual persona. You are always ready to fight for idealistic causes. To be able to see people without prejudice and make them feel special is in your nature. It’s easy for you to adapt to your surroundings. However, you do require some time alone and away from everything. This helps you to restore power. You love to stay with people who are honest, integrated and creative. You give independence to your partner and believe that he/she is equal and powerful. It is difficult for you to open your heart to make close friends. Your biggest trait is that you are innovative and find it comfortable working on your own terms. You wish to do something unique in your life.

Aquarius Finance Today Your monetary position will be stable. You will have enough fund to spend a comfortable living. You will discuss new investments with your partner but things will not come to completion.

Aquarius Family Today Today will be a usual day. You will not have much time for your family but still things will be comfortable. There will not be any arguments or misunderstanding with anyone in the family. You will plan dinner with family.

Aquarius Career Today The day is particularly good if you want to start something new. If you wish to change your job or location, the day is deal for you. You will be successful in whatever task you start today. You will get positive results everywhere.

Aquarius Health Today Participating in a marathon is on the cards. It will rejuvenate you completely. You will make others aware about keeping fit. You will have both physical and mental peace and fulfillment.

Aquarius Love Life Today You may have a passionate and serious encounter today; someone you had been thinking of may meet you unexpectedly. It is going to be a great day, try and make the most out of it!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

