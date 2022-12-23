Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today, December 23, 2022: Go on a vacation

Aquarius Horoscope Today, December 23, 2022: Go on a vacation

horoscope
Published on Dec 23, 2022 12:10 AM IST

Horoscope Today for December 23 to read the daily astrological prediction for Aquarius. Take a break and go on vacation.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today for December 23, 2022 : Try to make your everyday blossoming.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today for December 23, 2022 : Try to make your everyday blossoming.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You need to be very optimistic. Daily Astrological Prediction says, set your goals and move ahead to achieve them. Meditation and yoga may probably tranquilize your mind as well as your heart. You may find yourself in the middle of a negative crowd, but don't get carried away with such circumstances. Don't let them ruin your personality. You are a pleasing person. In such an unpredictable situation, find your real self. Learn from your past mistakes and keep loving your family. Your significant loves you the most. Take a break and go on vacation. Accumulate wealth and acknowledge people who supported you to thrive in your life. Try to make your everyday blossoming. Quarrels might ruin your happiness, so don't let your ego overrule you.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your finance might be having a bright chance to grow financially. Work hard to accumulate from various sources like mutual funds, various schemes, salary hikes, and so forth. You might sign a deal today. The property which you have bought overseas might be providing you with lavish benefits.

Aquarius Family Today

Your family loves you to the moon and back. They might always offer their best support. Instead of their love, love them unconditionally. Take your beloved or your family on a breathtaking vacation you had never before. Look after their safety wherever you go.

Aquarius Career Today

You might get the limelight for the leads you took to accomplish your project goals. This in turn may benefit you with great opportunities. If you are hunting for a job, you might get hired if you have worked hard.

Aquarius Health Today

Your good health gives you a good thought and to see circumstances in an optimist way. Healthy food might always keep your thoughts and mind healthy. Don't consume alcohol or avoid smoking. Instead, add plenty of juices and snacks to your social gathering.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You may love your significant other unconditionally, but a lack of trust leading to a minor argument might ruin your day. Take her/him for a candlelight dinner and make the moment a special one.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope aquarius + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope aquarius + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out