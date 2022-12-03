Aquarius Horoscope Today, December 3, 2022: Love life seems perfect

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This is a moderate day. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may work hard to achieve your career goals. Some may spend extra hours at work to complete an important task. Healthwise, you may feel fine. Some may make some changes in their lifestyle to maintain physical wellbeing. Your financial condition seems excellent, so you may invest in property and cryptocurrency. Some may also do some charity work and feel good about it.

You may enjoy great time with your loved ones and give them reasons to celebrate. Love life seems wonderful. Committed couples may think about moving in or getting married. You may try new things to keep your relationship with your beloved fresh. Everything looks fine, but you should avoid travelling today. Flight delays are indicated.

What is there to reveal about the day?

Aquarius Finance Today:

Financial stability is indicated. You may start a new venture and spend money on some promotional activities. Your efforts may pay off and you may get business deals and clients. Some may also earn huge profit by selling an old property.

Aquarius Family Today:

Your family has always been a great support system for you, today you may feel grateful for support of your loved ones. An ancestral property may transfer to your name.

Aquarius Career Today:

Things seem moderately favorable on the work front. You may get chance to work on a major project. It is the right time to show your actual potential at work and ask for a raise.

Aquarius Health Today:

Some may feel good about themselves and make short term or long-term career goals. Some may also put efforts to get back in shape. You may be full on energy and enthusiasm and inspire people around you.

Aquarius Love Life Today:

Love birds may do something interesting to add fun to their love life. Some may dine out or watch their favorite movie. Married couples may do something interesting to strengthen their relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

