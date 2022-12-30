Aquarius Horoscope Today, December 30, 2022: Financial burden?

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, your increased self-assurance, bravery, and drive will help you realise your goals. Some Aquarius natives may lay the groundwork for brand-new ventures or careers. In due time, you will see the fruits of your labour in the business world. It's also an excellent time to make repairs and renovate your house. But put off buying shiny new toys like cars and expensive jewellery. It's best not to go overboard. By the day's end, you may have settled on a goal so crucial to your future that no other option will do. You will be filled with curiosity and a thirst for spiritual knowledge. Hasty financial investments could backfire on Aquarians right now. Put off the move for now. Your workload will increase, and you may be required to travel for business purposes to far-flung locations. Aquarius natives, if you've been thinking about buying or selling a home, now is a good time to do so.

Aquarius Finance Today

There's a chance that your budget might get a little tighter than you'd like because of some unforeseen uptick in costs. Giving in to smooth salesmanship can be detrimental to your finances. Some people may have trouble making their loan payments.

Aquarius Family Today

Invest some extra time into your relationships with your kids today so that you can help inspire them and keep them on task. A close relative may approach you for help with a marriage-related issue. Continue to be approachable and patient.

Aquarius Career Today

For your career, now is not the time to try something new. Instead, Aquarius natives should use this time to plan how they will achieve their professional objectives. Then, listen to employees to help them out.

Aquarius Health Today

Stopping a diet or using home remedies after a few days will not produce the desired results. Instead, maintain a regular routine for better health. You should stay away from foods that don't agree with your stomach.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Single Aquarians are likely to find love this year. Even if there are attempts to drive a wedge between you and your partner, your relationship may still be healthy and mutually supportive. So savour the divine peace, Aquarius natives.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

