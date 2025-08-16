Aquarius Horoscope Today for August 16, 2025: New business ventures
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: Keep the love affair intact and consider taking crucial professional decisions today
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay happy always is your mantra
Keep the love affair intact and consider taking crucial professional decisions today. No major financial problem will disturb you. Health is also fine.
Professional life will see minor challenges, but you will resolve them. Stay happy in your love life and prefer safe monetary decisions. Health is good today.
Aquarius Love Horoscope Today
Consider expressing the emotions without inhibition, and your parents may also approve of the love affair. Always compliment your partner to rev up the relationship. You may both plan a romantic vacation or an evening drive. Today is auspicious to decide on the marriage, and you can consult the parents for the same. Those who are single may fall in love today but wait for a day or two to propose.
Aquarius Career Horoscope Today
Do not let emotions rule career decisions. Be open to new ideas and suggestions that will work out in the workplace. Sales and marketing professionals will put more effort into meeting the targets. A senior or coworker may raise issues against your performance that can lead to turbulence in office life. You should also be careful to keep a distance from office politics. Some entrepreneurs will be lucky to reap good profits today while discussing new ventures with partners.
Aquarius Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in, and this will bring prosperity to life. Ensure you do not take part in property-related discussions in the second part of the day. Females will settle monetary issues with siblings today. You may also receive a hike in salary today, which will positively impact the bank balance. Today is also a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities. Some natives will also donate money to charity in the second part of the day.
Aquarius Health Horoscope Today
Minor health issues may come up today. You may have respiratory issues. Pregnant female natives need to be careful with the baby bump, as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high. There can be severe accidents, and hence, you need to be careful while driving or while taking part in adventure sports. Avoid risky games altogether today. Ensure you take all medicines on time and always carry a medical or first-aid kit while traveling somewhere.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope