Aquarius Horoscope Today for August 16, 2025: New business ventures

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay happy always is your mantra Keep the love affair intact and consider taking crucial professional decisions today. No major financial problem will disturb you. Health is also fine. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Professional life will see minor challenges, but you will resolve them. Stay happy in your love life and prefer safe monetary decisions. Health is good today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Consider expressing the emotions without inhibition, and your parents may also approve of the love affair. Always compliment your partner to rev up the relationship. You may both plan a romantic vacation or an evening drive. Today is auspicious to decide on the marriage, and you can consult the parents for the same. Those who are single may fall in love today but wait for a day or two to propose.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Do not let emotions rule career decisions. Be open to new ideas and suggestions that will work out in the workplace. Sales and marketing professionals will put more effort into meeting the targets. A senior or coworker may raise issues against your performance that can lead to turbulence in office life. You should also be careful to keep a distance from office politics. Some entrepreneurs will be lucky to reap good profits today while discussing new ventures with partners.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and this will bring prosperity to life. Ensure you do not take part in property-related discussions in the second part of the day. Females will settle monetary issues with siblings today. You may also receive a hike in salary today, which will positively impact the bank balance. Today is also a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities. Some natives will also donate money to charity in the second part of the day.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up today. You may have respiratory issues. Pregnant female natives need to be careful with the baby bump, as the chances of pregnancy-related issues are high. There can be severe accidents, and hence, you need to be careful while driving or while taking part in adventure sports. Avoid risky games altogether today. Ensure you take all medicines on time and always carry a medical or first-aid kit while traveling somewhere.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)