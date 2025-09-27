Aquarius Horoscope Today for September 26, 2025: Don't dwell on the past

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are a born leader Free the love life from the troubles of the past. Take up new responsibilities at the workplace today. Both wealth and health will bring in issues today. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep the love life free from troubles. Resolve productivity-related issues for better career growth. Both health and wealth will have a tough time.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Keep the lover in good spirits, and you may also plan to spend more time together. However, avoid arguments and delving into the past that may upset the lover. A long drive at night will help you end the day on a romantic note. Married females may consider expanding the family today. Plan a vacation together where you will get opportunities to express your emotions freely. Some love affairs will also turn into marriage.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities knock on the door, and it is your responsibility to take them up. You may receive the baton for an existing project as the company trusts your caliber. Your negotiation skills at work while handling marketing or sales profiles. Business developers as well as marketing personnel will have a busy day and must also work overtime. Students appearing for competitive examinations will come out successful. Businessmen can consider taking the trade to new territories.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues may exist, and this may also prevent you from making wild investments. Consider making smart investments, including in land, stock, and trade, with the help of a financial advisor. You may inherit a property today or even win a legal battle. Entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds through partners and will comfortably expand their businesses. Your sibling would ask for financial help today, and you need to find funds for it.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be in a mess today. There will be issues associated with the lungs, ears, liver, or bones today. Females may require consulting a doctor for vision-related issues. Avoid outside food, as digestion issues may also come up today. While driving, keep the speed under the limit and always wear the seat belt. You should also avoid lifting heavy objects today.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

