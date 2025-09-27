Search
Sat, Sept 27, 2025
Aquarius Horoscope Today for September 26, 2025: Don't dwell on the past

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 04:52 am IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: Take up new responsibilities at the workplace today.

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are a born leader

Free the love life from the troubles of the past. Take up new responsibilities at the workplace today. Both wealth and health will bring in issues today.

Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep the love life free from troubles. Resolve productivity-related issues for better career growth. Both health and wealth will have a tough time.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Keep the lover in good spirits, and you may also plan to spend more time together. However, avoid arguments and delving into the past that may upset the lover. A long drive at night will help you end the day on a romantic note. Married females may consider expanding the family today. Plan a vacation together where you will get opportunities to express your emotions freely. Some love affairs will also turn into marriage.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities knock on the door, and it is your responsibility to take them up. You may receive the baton for an existing project as the company trusts your caliber. Your negotiation skills at work while handling marketing or sales profiles. Business developers as well as marketing personnel will have a busy day and must also work overtime. Students appearing for competitive examinations will come out successful. Businessmen can consider taking the trade to new territories.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues may exist, and this may also prevent you from making wild investments. Consider making smart investments, including in land, stock, and trade, with the help of a financial advisor. You may inherit a property today or even win a legal battle. Entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds through partners and will comfortably expand their businesses. Your sibling would ask for financial help today, and you need to find funds for it.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be in a mess today. There will be issues associated with the lungs, ears, liver, or bones today. Females may require consulting a doctor for vision-related issues. Avoid outside food, as digestion issues may also come up today. While driving, keep the speed under the limit and always wear the seat belt. You should also avoid lifting heavy objects today.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
