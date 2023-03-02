Aquarius Horoscope Today, March 2, 2023: Love seems favorable

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) It seems to be a good day. Daily astrological prediction says, you may get a chance to be with your family members and friends and enjoy a family event. Things may turn out favorable on the love front and your beloved may surprise you with gifts and flowers. Those who are planning to tie the knot may soon get desired marriage proposals. Healthwise, you may feel fine and find an alternative treatment option to manage your minor or prolonged health issues. You may also opt for healthy lifestyles and quit bad habits to stay fit. You may explore real estate properties that may be worthy of investment.

The work front seems moderate. You may struggle with new projects or assignments, but little assistance from colleagues may help you complete them with ease. Committed couples may watch their favorite music or do something nice to add spark their relationship. Everything seems okay, but you should be cautious while traveling.

What is there to reveal about the day?

Aquarius Finance Today:

You may get good returns from your previous investments. Real estate agents may have a lucky day. Some may invest money in mutual funds today.

Aquarius Family Today:

This is an excellent day on the home front. Someone in your family may tie the knot and you may spend time with your relatives and favorite people.

Aquarius Career Today:

It is a moderate day on the work front. Your coworkers may help you complete an urgent task within the given deadline. You may spend a good time with colleagues and enjoy office parties to the fullest.

Aquarius Health Today:

The day may start on a good note, but turn out hectic later on. You may have to take care of an ill family member at home. You may plan to inculcate some good habits in your daily routine.

Aquarius Love Life Today:

Romance may be in the air for some. You may get a chance to be with your beloved all day long and enjoy deep conversation and take some major decisions.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

