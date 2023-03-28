Aquarius Horoscope Today, March 28, 2023 predicts avoiding travel plans

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today for March 28 , 2023: Committed couples may plan something exciting to make the evening memorable.

A moderately favourable day is indicated for the Aquarius natives. Healthwise, you may feel fine. Daily astrological prediction says you may participate in sports or creative activities to boost your stamina. You may have a quiet and calm day at home and take a break from your busy work schedule to be with your parents. You may work on your personal issues and try to lead a happy and content life. The work front seems okay and you may be busy with a new project.

The financial front seems good. Your business may take off and keep your bank balance brimming. Property investment is suggested. Committed couples may plan something exciting to make the evening memorable. Everything seems okay, but you should avoid traveling today.

What is there to reveal about the day?

Aquarius Finance Today:

You may take some good decisions that may help you boost your income. Some may explore property listings today. Working women may quit their jobs and think about starting a new venture.

Aquarius Family Today:

An excellent day is waiting for you. Kids may win a competition and make you feel proud. Homemakers may join cooking or swimming classes. Parents may go on a trip to a religious place.

Aquarius Career Today:

This is a moderate day and you may focus on your pending tasks and work longer to complete them. You may judge your abilities and change your career path today. Some may get chance to work with foreign clients.

Aquarius Health Today:

You may be in a good mood today. You may join a new fitness regime or be more concerned about your health. Someone may inspire you to reduce your weight and make some dietary changes.

Aquarius Love Life Today:

Love is in the air for some. You may listen to your heart and understand your feelings. You may make every effort to be with your beloved today and enjoy a peaceful walk with him or her.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

