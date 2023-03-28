Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today, March 28, 2023 predicts avoiding travel plans

Aquarius Horoscope Today, March 28, 2023 predicts avoiding travel plans

ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
Mar 28, 2023 02:23 AM IST

Horoscope Today for March 28 to read the daily astrological prediction for Aquarius. You may participate in creative activities to boost your stamina.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today for March 28 , 2023: Committed couples may plan something exciting to make the evening memorable. 
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today for March 28 , 2023: Committed couples may plan something exciting to make the evening memorable. 

A moderately favourable day is indicated for the Aquarius natives. Healthwise, you may feel fine. Daily astrological prediction says you may participate in sports or creative activities to boost your stamina. You may have a quiet and calm day at home and take a break from your busy work schedule to be with your parents. You may work on your personal issues and try to lead a happy and content life. The work front seems okay and you may be busy with a new project.

The financial front seems good. Your business may take off and keep your bank balance brimming. Property investment is suggested. Committed couples may plan something exciting to make the evening memorable. Everything seems okay, but you should avoid traveling today.

What is there to reveal about the day?

Aquarius Finance Today:

You may take some good decisions that may help you boost your income. Some may explore property listings today. Working women may quit their jobs and think about starting a new venture.

Aquarius Family Today:

An excellent day is waiting for you. Kids may win a competition and make you feel proud. Homemakers may join cooking or swimming classes. Parents may go on a trip to a religious place.

Aquarius Career Today:

This is a moderate day and you may focus on your pending tasks and work longer to complete them. You may judge your abilities and change your career path today. Some may get chance to work with foreign clients.

Aquarius Health Today:

You may be in a good mood today. You may join a new fitness regime or be more concerned about your health. Someone may inspire you to reduce your weight and make some dietary changes.

Aquarius Love Life Today:

Love is in the air for some. You may listen to your heart and understand your feelings. You may make every effort to be with your beloved today and enjoy a peaceful walk with him or her.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope aquarius daily horoscope zodiac sign + 3 more
sun signs astrology horoscope aquarius daily horoscope zodiac sign + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out