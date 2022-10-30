Aquarius Horoscope Today, October 30, 2022: Adopt a proactive approach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Dear Aquarius, you may adopt a proactive approach to avoid undue stress and miscommunication at work and in family life. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may avoid engaging in any ego battles. Your finances may be moderate and may allow you to afford every day luxuries. You may spend excess money on domestic renovation and beautifying of your home. Your parents may feel proud to see your achievements. Children at home may bring laurels as they may do extremely well in their studies. Your consistent efforts to improve your health may show results as your vitals may appear within the prescribed range. You may follow your exercise religiously.

Aquarius Finance Today

Aquarius, a stable day today on the financial front. You may manage to have an additional source of income. You may take a timely decision in financial matters and this may bring a handsome dividend to you.

Aquarius Family Today

You may be involved in fun activities along with all family members. There may be moments of joy in domestic life. You may feel emotionally strong. Relationships may improve as you may give time to close ones.

Aquarius Career Today

You may have to make extra efforts to complete the given task. There may be little support from subordinates as the day may not be in your favor. You may feel little tensed but as the day may progress, things may turn better. Keep up the good work Aquarius and you may soon be on top of the world.

Aquarius Health Today

You may decide to look after your health and this may give you positive results in near future. You may pay attention to staying hydrated throughout the day. You may do this to maintain your body in good shape. You may enroll in a fitness program or gym to improve stamina.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You may make serious efforts to improve your relations at the romantic front and they may bring desired results soon. You may grab your partner’s attention by bringing a special gift for him/her. The day may be full of love and pleasure.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

