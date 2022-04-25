Aquarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 25

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, your day may be mentally rewarding as you get to see your dreams turn into reality. With your wit and charisma, you may be able to impress people and make new bonds along the way. These relationships are likely to last a lifetime. You are likely to chart your path and walk on it confidently to reach your goals. No amount of pressure or stress can stop you from achieving your targets because of your grit and determination. Those in commanding positions may be able to get their work done. Your mood swings may cause trouble but handling them judiciously is likely to work wonders for you. Your honest efforts may start to bear fruits. Students, who excelled in their academics and competitive exams, are likely to get absorbed in a highly-rewarding and prestigious organization. Property dealings may fall through.

Aquarius Finance Today

On the economic front, you may have to cut down on your expenses, as over expenditure may leave you cash-strapped. Some of you are likely to earn profits from your business. Refrain from spending huge amounts on luxurious items.

Aquarius Family Today

On the domestic front, your mother may be supportive of your decision to settle abroad. This may upset other family members. However, they are likely to come around to the idea by the end of the day, spreading cheer at home.

Aquarius Career Today

On the professional front, different career opportunities may be presented to you, which are likely to give you a chance to explore your hidden potential. Increasing your productivity may bring maximum benefits at work.

Aquarius Health Today

On the health front, the good news is foreseen for those suffering for a long. You are likely to get rid of the ailment soon. Practicing spirituality and performing religious activities are likely to calm your mind and keep you happy.

Aquarius Love Life Today

On the romantic front, mutual affection, understanding and love between you and your partner are likely to grow. Your relationship may improve, giving rise to intimacy. Singles may find an appropriate match.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026