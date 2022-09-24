Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today, September 24, 2022: Check money prediction

Aquarius Horoscope Today, September 24, 2022: Check money prediction

Published on Sep 24, 2022 12:10 AM IST

Dear Aquarius, your daily astrological predictions for September 24, 2022 suggests, some may have positive mindset and plan to work on their life goals.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for September 24, 2022
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for September 24, 2022 Day seems excellent, but you may face some challenges on the work front.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Day seems excellent, but you may face some challenges on the work front. Things may be on track if you use your skills wisely and impress clients anyhow. Your good health may make you feel happy. Some may have positive mindset and plan to work on their life goals. Some lifestyle changes or new developments may prove rewarding for your personal life. Some may have enough to splurge on a vacation and buy expensive gifts for family members.

Husband wife may enjoy a strong bond of love and plan to extend their family. Some may find buyers or tenants for their property. Things may go well on the love front too.

What planets have in store for you? Read ahead:

Aquarius Finance Today: You may be in good position on the financial front. Some may invest in a new business and hire resources to take it off. Some may buy a new vehicle today.

Aquarius Family Today: It’s a good day on the family front. An ancestral property may be transferred to your name or a property case may be sorted out in your favor. Some may go on a family trip and have an amazing time.

Aquarius Career Today: The day does not seem favorable on the work front. You may not get chance to present your ideas in front of seniors or clients. It may be hard for some to deal with being passed over for a promotion at work.

Aquarius Health Today: It’s a very good day on the health front. Someone in family may recover from a prolonged health issue and it may make you feel relaxed. Some may go on a long trip to enjoy beautiful things and relax their mind and body.

Aquarius Love Life Today: The day may bring mixed results. You may plan a romantic evening with your partner, but your partner may not have time to be with you today due to hectic work schedule.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

