Are you an introvert or the centre of attention? This is what your zodiac says

We are all different and unique in our own ways, some of us hate missing a party while some hate getting out of bed to go to one. There’s a high chance these habits stem from us being introverts and extroverts.

Here's a list of zodiacs ranked from the most introverted sign to the least.

1) Pisces

Pisces are the most introverted zodiac sign. They keep venturing into different worlds, daydreaming and fantasizing about fictitious scenarios. Therefore, people mistake them for being stubborn and inattentive but that’s really not the case. They just don’t care about being noticed as they find the world inside their heads way more interesting.

2) Capricorn

For Capricorns, it’s all about filtering and drawing boundaries. They only let a few people in, and that too after rounds of assessments. Here’s a quick tip, always choose text over a call when it comes to contacting a Capricorn as they tend to avoid conversations as much as possible.

3) Taurus

Tauruses are not totally introverted; they just prefer keeping inner circles small. To the close ones, they are warm and funny but don’t be shocked if a Taurus leaves you hanging after a small talk. The reason behind this is not necessarily the unwillingness to talk but unresolved trauma and trust issues from the past.

4) Aquarius

Aquarius is famously the most absent-minded zodiac sign but never make the mistake of associating this with lack of knowledge. They are highly intellectual; they are just bad at tasks that require active participation among people as they often wander off in their magical la la land.

5) Cancer

Cancers might shut everyone out when working on their creative endeavours. However, once they are finished, they are ready to bounce back to the outside world with their bubbliness and humour. However, they are not into big, fancy parties. Occasional gatherings with close ones and meaningful conversations please them more.

6) Libra

Librans are ambiverts, they love hosting parties and moderating events but they can’t stand to be around people every second of the day. They try to make everyone feel welcome and included in a social setting but the moment it gets too much, Librans will crawl back into their own shell.

7) Scorpio

Scorpios can definitely be the centre of attention when it comes to a party but they are also closed books. Mysterious and secretive, they will rarely share their personal feelings. In fact, it’s quite a task to get a Scorpio to open up during a deep conversation.

8) Virgo

It’s hard to classify Virgos into either of the categories as they come in both flavours. The male Virgo is usually quiet and will keep to himself, however, the female Virgo is bubbly, fun, and energetic at social events.

9) Gemini

Gemini is governed by Mercury, the planet of communication and thinking. They are great conversationalists and are usually the first ones to show up at a party. However, these party rockers need a social detox every now and then.

10) Sagittarius

Outspoken, optimistic, and affectionate, Sagittarians are the therapists of the zodiac, they will always be there to listen and talk to you during tough times. These social creatures would drop everything and come rushing to a social gathering.

11) Leo

Leos love it when the whole world revolves around them. They need all eyes on them and can’t stand being alone. They are born performers who love entertaining people. Making social connections is pretty easy for them as they are bold, confident, and charismatic.

12) Aries

Their strong and feisty personalities bring them all the fame. They are positive, open-minded, and easy-going. It is unlikely to get awkward with a Leo as they never fail to make you feel comfortable and loved. It’s no doubt, they are the most extroverted zodiac sign.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are based on Vedic astrology scriptures. Reader discretion is advised.)