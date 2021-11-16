Aries Daily Horoscope for November 16: Stay cautious!

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A cardinal sign that kicks the entire zodiac wheel. Bold and ambitious, you dive headfirst into even the most challenging situations. Blossoming seeming overnight this season is associated with the forward movement, the faster the better. Being the cardinal one of the fire group you are the one with a great vision and unmarked ambition. Your dynamism, boldness and curious attributes are ones that make you cross and leap over bounds so yes!! Keep the spirits high and rest will follow. Oops!! Something seems bad. On the travel part, your stars seem to be moving in a different direction. So stay cautious and avoid travelling as haste makes waste is what can be the result of carelessness. Summing up, things are not as bad as they seem to be for hard work is the key to success and manifestation is not a technique but reality. Be bold and ready for head-on with the challenges and you will definitely come back better and stronger.

Aries Finance Today

Be greedy when others are fearful as a successful investment is all about managing risks rather than avoiding them.

Aries Family Today

For you - your family is the life jacket in the stormy sea of life. Feel blessed to have the support and do not hesitate to put your arms around them. Abundant love, care and happiness are what is in your chart today to make your day brighter.

Aries Career Today

Pay attention! As for you - self-belief and hard work are what earns you success. Pushing harder than yesterday is what will lead you towards a different tomorrow, beautiful.

Aries Health Today

For you, health is a precious asset that you don't need to pay much attention to. A good laugh and long sleep are what you need today. So, for today feel thankful for the richness you got as "health is wealth".

Aries Love Life Today

Congratulations!! You are going in the right direction. Your relationship with your partner is all about inspiring each other to become versions of yourselves day in and day out and growing together without worries.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

