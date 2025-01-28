Aries Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 28, 2025 predicts an official events

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not fall to your emotions Aries Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 28, 2025. The financial status would be good & you would be spared from major ailments.

Aries Love Horoscope Today

There can be minor disagreements in the love affair but you must avoid them. Your attitude is crucial in the relationship and avoids digging into the past. If you are traveling, you must connect with the liver over a call and express your feelings. Do not let a third person dictate things in the love affair. Spend more time together and indulge in activities that you both are interested in. Ensure you do not humiliate the lover through words or actions.

Aries Career Horoscope Today

Focus on the targets at work. New tasks will keep you busy. A coworker may try annoying you and you need to be able to resolve this crisis. You may also be required to be diplomatic at official events. Sales and marketing people would have a tough deadline with an almost impossible target but strive for the best. Entrepreneurs handling textiles, fashion accessories, electronics computer accessories, automobiles, and construction materials will see good profits. Businessmen may develop minor issues with authorities that demand immediate settlement.

Aries Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will impact the routine life. However, it is good to keep a tab on the expenditure. There can be minor property-related issues within the family. You need to be diplomatic while interfering in this. Consider making smart investments including in land, stock, and trade. You may inherit a property today or even win a legal battle. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Aries Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be intact. Some females will recover from bone-related issues while children will also have the wounds healed. The natives suffering from blood sugar problems and lung-related issues need to monitor their health carefully. While traveling somewhere, take all the necessary precautions and keep a first aid box always with you.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)