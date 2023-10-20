News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aries Daily Horoscope Today, October 20,2023 predicts wealth issues

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 20, 2023 12:00 AM IST

Read Aries daily horoscope for October 20, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Minor health issues can cause trouble.

Aries - (21st March to 19th April)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You have the courage to sail any far

A happy love relationship along with successful professional life and financial status are the highlights of the day. Minor health issues can cause trouble.

Stay away from unpleasant discussions today. Ensure you complete all professional tasks. Both health and wealth will have minor issues today.

Aries Love Horoscope Today

The stars of romance are stronger today and your proposal will have a positive response. Most Aries natives will find success in love. Settle the old disputes and sit together for a long time sharing the emotions. The females who had issues at home in the name of love will see the support of their parents. Marriage is also on the cards today. Those who want to refill the old love can do that in the second half of the day.

Aries Career Horoscope Today

No major professional challenge will add strain today. However, you need to be vigilant about some co-workers who may conspire against you. Be cordial with team members and handle every responsibility with the goal of delivering the best results. There can be possibilities of switching the job and you will crack the interview. Students should be confident while appearing for university examinations. Businessmen will see funds from different sources to launch new ventures.

Aries Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issues will be there. This means you are in a position to buy things of your choice. Females will be happy to know that the day is good to invest in gold. Some Aries natives will also win the dispute before the day ends. Today is good to invest in the realty business or the stock market. A speculative business is a good option to invest but you need to learn about it to be successful.

Aries Health Horoscope Today

Handle health issues with care. Minor urinary issues will be there and this would need medical attention. Seniors having respiratory issues should meet a doctor today. As per the medical horoscope, the day is also good for surgery. Asthma patients need to be careful today, especially in the second half of the day.

Aries Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
  • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
  • Symbol: Ram
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Head
  • Sign Ruler: Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Red
  • Lucky Number: 5
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Friday, October 20, 2023
