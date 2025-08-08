August Full Moon or Sturgeon Moon 2025: Astrological insights for each sign

The August full moon, or the Sturgeon moon, will reach its peak at 12:55 AM PT. This lunar phase will most likely blend a cosmic beauty and powerful astrological meaning. Let's unveil the astrological impact on individual signs. Read the August full moon or Sturgeon moon predictions for each zodiac sign.(HT file images)

The August full moon is lighting up your social life, so say yes to parties, group hangouts, or even updating your dating profile. If you're single, love may come through mutual friends. You’re in a mood to connect and celebrate.

Big wins at work could be coming your way, like a new job offer, an award, a promotion, or some much-deserved recognition. Use this time to show off your strengths and chase your goals with confidence.

You're in the mood to explore something new. Whether it’s planning a big trip or diving into learning, your mind is buzzing with curiosity. If you’re in media, law, or education, big news could be around the corner.

Sturgeon moon brings focus to your deeper connections. If things feel off in a relationship, you may be ready to part ways. But if it feels right, you might grow even closer. Finances and shared resources could also go through changes.

This is a big moment for love and partnerships. You’ll either feel drawn closer to someone, or maybe even commit, or get engaged, or realize it’s time to walk away. If you’re single, it’s a good time to meet someone serious.

You're already a pro at managing things, and this full moon will keep you extra busy. You might wrap up a big project or even think about changing jobs. It’s also a good time to work on your health or adopt a pet!

This full moon brings luck and fortune for love, especially if you're single. Go ahead and meet someone new. If you’re in a relationship, spice things up! You’re also feeling extra creative, so let your passions flow.

You may be thinking about moving, redecorating, or helping a family member. This full moon brings your attention to your personal space and loved ones. A fresh start or major decision about home life could pop up.

You’ve got ideas to share, and the world is listening. You might be launching a project, signing something important, or traveling nearby. It’s a great time to express yourself — whether online or in person.

Your finances are shifting, or maybe you’re getting a raise, a new job, or exploring a side hustle. This is your chance to build your wealth and plan smartly for the future.

The full moon is all about you. Something you’ve been working on personally is finally coming together. You might also experience a shift in a close relationship, just be true to yourself and lead with confidence.

If you’ve been feeling drained, this full moon wants you to slow down and take care of yourself. Listen to your inner voice, sleep in if you can, and let your dreams guide you. Your energy will return stronger than ever.