Sturgeon moon 2025: When to watch and what makes this full moon special

Stargazers, take note: the August full moon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, will reach peak illumination at 3.55 am ET on Saturday, August 9, according to NASA. And while you might miss the exact moment, fear not, astronomers say the moon will appear full for nearly three days, offering plenty of opportunities to catch the show, reported Today. August full moon is also called Sturgeon Moon(Representative Image/ Pixabay)

Why is it called the Sturgeon Moon?

The name ‘Sturgeon Moon’ originated from the Native American tribes in the Great Lakes region, who found abundant sturgeon, large freshwater fish, during this time of the year. The Today report cited Old Farmer’s Almanac recorded the name as a seasonal marker that has been passed down through generations.

Other names for the August full moon include: corn moon, black cherries moon, and mountain shadows moon.

Also Read: 3 zodiac signs are likely to receive luck and abundance before the August full moon 2025 arrives, says a tarot reader

What is special about this full moon?

Astronomer Catherine Pilachowski explained that the exact moment of full illumination will last only an instant, but the moon will appear full for nearly three days.

The August Moon 2025 also aligns with lunar aphelion on August 7, when the moon is at its farthest point from the sun: a rare occurrence during a full moon. Adding to the spectacle, a planetary alignment of Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn may also be visible around moonset on August 9 and again on August 11.

Pilachowski told Today that with the moon approaching fullness, the silver not illuminated gets smaller until the entire face of the moon public sees is in sunlight.

Perseid Meteor Shower: Bonus night sky show

Moon will not be the only thing to watch for the skygazers on August 12 and August 13. You might see the bright Perseid meteors zoom in the northern sky. The moon's glow may mess up the view a bit. Tips to watch it: go far from city lights, let your eyes get used to the dark, & look away from the moon, stated another Louisville Courier Journal report.

Also Read: New Moon in Leo 2025: Power horoscopes for each zodiac sign

Will Louisville have clear skies?

According to the National Weather Service said Louisville will have some clouds on August 9, which should allow for partial moon visibility, though local conditions may vary, the Louisville Courier Journal report added.

FAQs

When is the August full moon?

The full moon is on August 9 at 3:55 am EDT.

How long will the moon appear full?

For approximately three days, from the evening of August 8 to August 10.

Why is it called the Sturgeon Moon?

Named after the Great Lakes tribes who caught sturgeon in abundance during August.

What are all the full moons of 2025?

The rest of the full moons in 2025 are: September is the Corn Moon, October is the Hunter's Moon, November is the Beaver Moon, and December is the Cold Moon.

Why is my anxiety worse during a full Moon?

Some people report increased anxiety during a full Moon, possibly due to changes in sleep patterns or heightened emotional sensitivity.