3 zodiac signs are likely to receive luck and abundance before the August full moon 2025 arrives, says a tarot reader
Tarot readings for Tomorrow: Find how the zodiac signs are stepping into luck and abundance before the August full moon 2025.
As we move closer to the August full moon or the Sturgeon full moon on 9 August 2025, a few zodiac signs are stepping into an energy field charged with luck, creativity, and abundance. According to tarot reader Neeraj Dhankher, the tarot cards reveal powerful shifts for three zodiac signs. This is a window of growth, recognition, and manifestation. Let's read out to find if your zodiac sign is among the lucky list.
Leo: Nine of Cups
Represented by the Nine of Cups, Leo is glowing with fulfilment energy. “This card gently reminds us to count our blessings, not worries,” says Dhankher. Leos are stepping into a time where dreams start to feel more tangible. Joy is closer than you think; look around and within. “You worked so hard; now take a moment to enjoy what you already have in your life,” he adds.
Sagittarius: Three of Pentacles
Sagittarians pulled the Three of Pentacles, a sign that teamwork and commitment are paying off. “Celebrate the seemingly silent triumphs of the day,” says Dhankher. This card suggests that abundance will arrive not just through grand gestures, but through steady, meaningful work. “Your journey is developing beautifully,” he adds, urging you to honour every milestone.
Pisces: King of Wands
With the King of Wands as a guide, Pisces are surrounded by confidence and magnetism. According to Neeraj, “People will seek you for guidance, so don’t hold back your ideas”. This week, Pisces natives may find opportunities flowing their way, especially in areas where they’ve taken bold initiative. “Walk confidently; believe that what you want is already aligned with you,” he suggests.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
