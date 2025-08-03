Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Free tarot horoscope from August 3-9, 2025

Aries (March 21 to April 20) Love: The Moon

Mood: Three of Wands

Career: Temperance Read the weekly tarot prediction based on zodiac signs between July 6-12, 2025. (Pixabay)



This week may bring a noticeable uplift in your vitality, encouraging you to take on physical tasks with renewed confidence. Financial matters show signs of improvement, and the probability of incoming gains can offer a welcome breather. Professionally, momentum continues to build as consistent effort may soon lead to well-deserved recognition. At home, shared warmth helps deepen emotional connections. In matters of love, mixed signals could leave you second-guessing, making open communication the most reliable path forward. Travel plans may need to be reworked, especially if routes or schedules seem uncertain. Avoid making quick property decisions, as underlying complexities could cause delays. Academically, you are likely to feel more confident and in control, so channel this energy wisely. Trust that patience leads to clarity, even when things feel confusing.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Taurus (April 21 to May 20)



Love: Hermit

Mood: Five of Swords

Career: Six of Coins

Your system feels lighter and more responsive, especially if you have recently embraced mindful habits. Financially, stability continues, but resisting the urge to splurge will help preserve this balance. Your career is on steady ground, and sticking to routine methods may yield better results than dramatic shifts. Within the family, certain conversations may test your patience, so focus on being flexible rather than reactive. Romance carries an intense and meaningful tone, making it an ideal time to express heartfelt feelings. A journey may unfold with unexpected emotional insight, offering joy and self-awareness. Property discussions are likely to move in your favour, bringing a sense of completion. Academically, staying focused despite distractions will be your strength, so try to avoid outside noise. Let passion lead you forward when logic feels limiting.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21 to June 21)

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Emperor

Career: The Hanged Man

This week encourages a deeper focus on health routines, especially if any vaccinations or medical follow-ups are overdue. Financial choices may feel tight, but a closer review can guide you to better decisions. At work, a shift in your workflow may feel unsettling at first, yet adapting quickly can help you regain control. Emotional support from those close to you can ground you and ease external pressures. Expressing your true feelings in love may lead to unexpected emotional warmth. Travel or local errands may keep you busy but are likely to be productive. Property conversations might feel inconclusive for now, so give them time to evolve. Academically, cutting back on digital distractions may help you regain the focus you've been missing.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Cancer (June 22 to July 22)

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Devil

Your energy is rising steadily, making physical activities more engaging and enjoyable. Financial decisions are best made with balance in mind, avoiding both risk and restriction. Professionally, you may feel like you are operating on autopilot, but a spark of extra effort can bring fresh attention to your work. At home, emotions may run high, so listening with empathy will help maintain peace. In love, moments of disconnection could cause confusion, but taking a step back to reflect may lead to clarity. A trip, whether planned or spontaneous, may bring much-needed mental space. Property matters appear promising and could move ahead smoothly. Academically, if your goals feel out of reach, try visualising success to reignite your motivation.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Leo (July 23 to August 23)

Love: The World

Mood: The Strength

Career: The Sun

You may feel your body craving rest, and incorporating physical therapy, yoga, or mindful movement can help with overall restoration. Financial management looks strong, and your efforts toward strategic saving could bring long-term rewards. At work, you're operating at a performance peak that others are likely to notice and appreciate. Home becomes a source of vibrant, supportive energy, giving you the emotional recharge you need. Romantic feelings may seem unclear at the moment, but time and honest communication will help bring clarity. A new travel opportunity could expand your worldview in ways you hadn’t expected. It’s a good time to reassess property matters and delay commitments until you're sure. Academically, if you have been sidestepping goals, reconnect with your core motivation to realign with purpose.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Virgo (August 24 to September 23)

Love: Eight of Swords

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Tower

Light aerobics or a simple fitness routine could boost your stamina and help reset your physical energy. A quick spending review may reveal minor imbalances, so adjusting early can prevent future stress. Career-wise, new opportunities for growth or leadership are emerging and you must step up with confidence. At home, conversations around family legacy or values may bring emotional closeness. If your romantic life feels disconnected, taking a compassionate pause instead of pushing forward will help realign the bond. A journey linked to a cause or personal purpose may offer unexpected emotional fulfillment. Real estate opportunities could land in your favour, particularly if your paperwork is in place. Academically, mental clarity helps reinforce your self-belief; trust in your preparation and take action.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Cream

Libra (September 24 to October 23)

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: Page of Swords

Career: Hierophant

You may find physical well-being improving through small changes like posture correction or strength training. Keeping an eye on your spending habits will help you stay on track financially, and making subtle adjustments could prevent future stress. At work, tasks might feel repetitive or mundane, but injecting creativity will bring renewed energy. Household interactions could feel slightly tense, but soft-spoken words and a dose of humour may shift the mood. Intimacy in love might dip, but focusing on emotional bonding will help rebuild closeness. Travel plans bring excitement, especially if taken spontaneously. Property matters are best put on hold unless all details are clearly understood. Academically, if progress feels slow, use this time to reorganize and realign your learning goals.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Scorpio (October 24 to November 22)

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Eight of Wands

Career: The Lovers

Your body may respond well to dietary tweaks, helping improve your overall energy levels. Financial prospects appear bright, and unexpected gains from bonuses or investments could pleasantly surprise you. While work output might seem ordinary, staying steady and dependable will earn respect. Emotional support from family will feel comforting and reassuring, even without many words. In love, fragile connections may need space and respect more than dramatic gestures. A refreshing trip could offer clarity and even bring about an emotional breakthrough. Property deals look favourable this week, so take advantage of strong timing. Academically, pay attention to detail, as even small errors could snowball if left unchecked.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Sagittarius (November 23 to December 21)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Strength

Career: The Tower

You may feel a need to pace yourself physically, so avoid overexertion and focus on building stamina gradually. Financially, steady income offers a sense of security and control. At work, past efforts may finally gain recognition, putting you in a better position. Family dynamics may fluctuate between open conversations and quieter moments, so embracing both will help maintain harmony. Romantic chemistry could intensify, giving your heart a welcome jolt of connection. Travel plans might face minor setbacks, so staying flexible will serve you well. Property concerns may come with hidden complexities, so gather all the facts before moving forward. Academically, a surge of curiosity may spark interest in new areas—follow it with purpose.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Brown

Capricorn (December 22 to January 21)

Love: The Sun

Mood: The Magician

Career: Two of Coins

Your physical endurance feels strong this week, so take advantage of it to boost both productivity and well-being. Financial reserves provide a cushion against any surprises, making it a good time to plan for the future. Professionally, you might feel stuck in a rut, but introducing new ideas or collaborations can bring fresh energy. At home, peaceful interactions will allow you to relax and recharge. Emotional ups and downs in romance are possible, but honest dialogue will bring balance and mutual understanding. Travel could be disrupted, so keep alternative plans in place. Property matters seem stable and protected, making this a good time for document reviews or negotiations. Academically, if motivation dips, break large tasks into smaller ones to avoid burnout.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Beige

Aquarius (January 22 to February 19)

Love: Four of Coins

Mood: King of Wands

Career: The Empress

Your body may be craving structure, so introducing minor changes to your daily routine could create lasting benefits. Financial management calls for tighter control, especially if recent expenses have been on the higher side. At work, productivity may dip unless you find new ways to stay engaged and inspired. Family brings calm and grounding energy, helping you restore emotional balance. Love runs deep this week, with opportunities to express appreciation and strengthen emotional bonds. Travel could offer exactly the shift you have been needing, both emotionally and mentally. Property matters may shift direction unexpectedly, so take expert advice before moving ahead. Academically, resetting your routine may help revive your pace and enthusiasm.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Pisces (February 20 to March 20)

Love: The Chariot

Mood: Seven of Swords

Career: Three of Coins

You are moving into a recovery phase that requires a calm and measured approach, both physically and emotionally. Financial gains may arrive through returns or delayed payments, uplifting your sense of stability. Professionally, this is a time for refining your skills, so welcome learning opportunities instead of avoiding them. Family bonds offer strong emotional support if you choose to share your inner world more openly. In love, misunderstandings might arise, but better communication and active listening can resolve them. Travel brings mental clarity and may help you shift perspective. Property valuations may go up, offering timely options if you are considering a move. Academically, breaking larger goals into bite-sized steps can restore your focus and drive.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com

Url: http://www.askmanisha.com

Contact: +919650015920