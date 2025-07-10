Buck Full Moon in Capricorn and the Death card are pushing this zodiac sign to let go of what no longer works

The Full Buck Moon in Capricorn on July 10, 2025, is a powerful time for transformation, especially for Virgo natives. This moon phase, known for its energy of growth and renewal, is shining a light on the need to release old patterns. Under this lunar influence, Virgos are being guided to embrace change and make space for new beginnings. Buck Full Moon in Capricorn 2025(Freepik)

Virgo Tarot Today

The tarot card drawn for Virgo today is the Death card. Despite its intimidating name, this card does not mean a physical ending. Instead, it represents transformation and letting go. According to tarot expert Neeraj Dhankher, Virgos may find themselves holding onto habits, routines, or parts of their identity that no longer serve them. This is the perfect time to recognize these outdated ways and release them. Change can feel uncomfortable, but it is often necessary to make room for growth. By allowing old parts of your life to end, you open up space for new and more fulfilling experiences to enter.

The message today is clear: do not be afraid of the unknown. You do not need to have all the answers right now. What matters is your willingness to stay open and trust the process. This ending should be seen as sacred, not sad. To support this release, you might try a simple ritual, such as writing down one limiting belief on a piece of paper and safely burning it. This symbolic act can help you feel lighter and more prepared to move forward.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

In love, patience is the key for Virgo today. Things may not be moving as quickly as you would like, but remember, timing is everything. If you are in a relationship, let things develop at their own pace without pushing for immediate results. If you are single, believe that the universe is working behind the scenes to bring the right person into your life. Conflicts and delays are sometimes protections in disguise, guiding you toward something better. Trust that your love story is unfolding exactly as it should.

Overall, this Full Buck Moon is a chance for Virgos to step into a new chapter with courage and an open heart. By letting go of what no longer works, you make space for the blessings that are waiting to find you.