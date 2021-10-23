Cancer Daily Horoscope for October 23: Enjoy the day

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

With Moon being the ruling planet and Artemis being the ruling goddess, Cancer forms the symbol of nurture and empathy. They do not give away their secrets and don't give up their thoughts and thus they make difficult for people to understand them. They love to be playful with words to be catchy. A Cancer loves to feel affectionate and thrives to be loved. It calls for a great day Cancerians!You may be welcomed to your new home. Your long waiting for buying a plot or a flat is going to come true. Professionals might face some technical issues which may upset your mood. Over all, you will have a good day to live by. So, enjoy the peace Cancerians!

Cancer Finance Today

You may fetch greater than what is to be expected. Your efforts are going to be paid. The money that you owe from your friends is likely to be transferred to your account.

Cancer Family Today

Oh what fun! Cancerians, your time with your family may bring immense joy and pleasure today. So do not miss out any family gatherings or parties that you have been invited for.

Cancer Career Today

Things might seem to look as a roller coaster but don't lose your confidence as you thrive with your hard work, your goals move upfront.

Cancer Health Today

Early to rise and early to bed will set things up straight for your routine of exercise along with fresh mindset. Indulge yourself in physical games with your buddies. Keep a track on your diet

Cancer Love Life Today

Love will play an important role in your well-being, take care of your love, have dinner out, love is what is going to matter at the end of the day.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026