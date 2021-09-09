Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sep 9: Emotions are on roller coaster today

Cancer (Jun 22 - Jul 22)

As a Cancerian, you tend to focus upon evolving and adapting in the new environment, you might unfold some negative vibes, anxiety or guilt. But let it not dominate over the perspective you have about life, you are much stronger than those feelings. Don’t run from your emotions, try to figure out what is the root cause of instability. Cancer, if you want to change the current environment, plan a simple outing with a close group, you will have a real good time with the real people. You are connecting with your emotional world, you will discover a whole new range of strengths, you will be a newer “You”. Go for it, Cancer!

Cancer Finance Today

Your cosmic energy regarding finance lands you in a tricky situation, you might get the desired result, do not constraint yourself from a new beginning. You may be dis-satisfied with the news related to your property, things are not going as per the plan hence you might face some serious problems.

Cancer Family Today

You are getting closer to your family, it might be the biological attachment that you might have with them. Try to spend more time with your blood ties

Cancer Career Today

You were dedicated to a certain project and the happiness to get appreciation over it will be endless. Your labour and interest to get committed to the work will intensify, take a moment and capture the picture for good memories.

Cancer Health Today

Your health-related issues are at a halt, you are keeping a balance of everything. Your health is not compromised with the routine you are following; hence a good, positive vibe surrounds you.

Cancer Love Life Today

The emotional journey was a roller coaster ride, your partner and you have developed a strong bond. You have connected with them emotionally more than you think. Continue to nurture the bond with affection and care.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

