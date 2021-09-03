Cancer Daily Horoscope for Sept 3: Find what charts predict on career front

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

You are a sensitive person and you nurture your close relationships. For you, your family comes first. You are calm and handle all stressful situations tactfully, without losing your temper. You have a high emotional quotient and you remain sympathetic towards everyone’s problems. Your nature is of giving to others - be it advice, money, time or attention – and you make sure you give it fully. However, you sometimes tend to carry grudges, which sets you aloof most of the times. Your actions are guided by instincts, keeping you ahead in most walks of life. Towards the end of the day, you will receive good news, most likely of your children performing well in their studies.

Cancer Finance Today

The day is very favorable for your professional front today. Monetary position remains strong and you are likely to profit from long-term business plans. Putting your money in speculative activities will also bring gains in the coming days.

Cancer Family Today

Today, domestic peace is likely to go for a toss as the situation at home might be a bit tensed. An old property issue can bother you and you will be required to make peace between parents and elder relatives. A family trip together is not advisable at this time.

Cancer Career Today

Those employed in the public sector will benefit from their respective jobs. This will also give you satisfaction along with good money. It will generally be a mixed day for you on the professional front as some of you may lag behind in completing your pending tasks on time.

Cancer Health Today

There might be some underlying health problems but a visit to the medical practitioner will bring it back on track. Maintaining a strict diet and exercise routine, along with practicing yoga and meditation techniques will benefit you immensely on the wellness front.

Cancer Love Life Today

A temporary separation from your beloved is likely to work to your advantage as it will bring the two of you closer than ever before. It will strengthen your bond and help you understand each other better. Your romantic partner will be supportive of your ideas and will reciprocate your feelings.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green





