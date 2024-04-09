 Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024 predicts academic success | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024 predicts academic success

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 09, 2024 12:03 AM IST

Read Cancer daily horoscope for April 9, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Be productive at the office and take on new responsibilities.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You know where to draw the boundary

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024. Some new changes will happen in the love life, but all positive.
Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, April 09, 2024. Some new changes will happen in the love life, but all positive.

Fall in love today to make the day better. Be productive at the office and take on new responsibilities. Avoid large-scale investments today. Your health is good.

You should keep your love life engaging. Be careful to avoid controversies at the office. Despite good financial status, avoid risky investment decisions. You are good in health today.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Be a caring lover and you will receive affection back today. Some new changes will happen in the love life, but all positive. Single Cancer natives will fall in love and can also express the feeling without apprehension. As the stars of romance are stronger, the proposal will be accepted. Married females may conceive today and will also have minor issues within the family of spouses. Some long-distance love affairs may see turbulence today.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

No major trouble will be there in the office. Your seniors will trust your caliber and will assign new responsibilities which may also require you to work additional hours. Stay away from unwanted arguments at the workplace and ensure you maintain a good rapport with your co-workers. Use communication skills while interacting with clients. Students applying for foreign universities will have reason to smile. Fortunate entrepreneurs will also expand the trade to locations abroad.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Avoid big investments today and do not try online lottery. Some Cancer natives will recover dues and will also repay a bank loan. Today is good to buy fashion accessories but avoid investing in real estate. A friend or relative will ask for monetary assistance which you cannot refuse. A hike in salary will also reflect in the financial status.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Those who have cardiac or liver-related issues need to be careful today. Maintain a balanced office and personal life to keep the stress out. To be healthy, follow a menu free from fat, oil, and extreme sugar. You may start the day with exercise or take a walk in the park for about 20 minutes. Some females may develop gynecology-related issues in the second half of the day. You should also be careful while boarding a train.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

