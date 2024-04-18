 Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, April 18, 2024 predicts setbacks in relationship | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi
Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, April 18, 2024 predicts setbacks in relationship

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 18, 2024 12:03 AM IST

Read Cancer daily horoscope for April 18, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Both your finances and health are also positive.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, no major financial problem will trouble you while health will also be good.

Your successful love life is backed by a productive professional one today. Both your finances and health are also positive. Consider crucial stock decisions. Resolve issues in a relationship and also consider taking up new roles at the office. No major financial problem will trouble you while health will also be good. 

Cancer Love Horoscope Today 

Some tremors may impact the love affair in the first part of the day. You need to take the precaution to avoid loose talks while spending time together. Do not delve into the past and shower affection to be both creative and productive. Your elders will approve of your relationship. An office romance can become troublesome for some married Cancer natives today. Married Cancer natives should have proper communication with their spouse and must also stay close to the family members at the spouse’s house.

 

Cancer Career Horoscope Today 

Continue your discipline and commitment at work. Multiple opportunities will come up to prove the professional prowess. Handle every change with confidence and you will see positive results. IT, healthcare, hospitality, sales, and banking persons will see opportunities to relocate abroad. Traders may have minor issues with authorities that need immediate solutions. Businessmen will also find new partners today and the second half of the day is also good to make new deals. 

 

Cancer Money Horoscope Today 

No major monetary issue will trouble you. Wealth will come in from different sources keeping you rich. Consider buying or selling a property. The first part of the day is good to try luck in stock, trade, and speculative business. A bank loan will also be approved and you may also receive monetary assistance from the spouse’s family. A friend or relative will be in dire need of finance and you may assist. 

 

Cancer Health Horoscope Today 

No major health issue will interrupt the routine life. Replace aerated drinks with healthy drinks today and be punctual when it comes to diet. Those who have problems related to the heart or stomach should be careful in the first half of the day. Pregnant females should be careful while lifting heavy objects. Today is also good to join a gym. 

 

Cancer Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  •  Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  •  Symbol: Crab
  •  Element: Water
  •  Body Part: Stomach &amp; Breast
  •  Sign Ruler: Moon
  •  Lucky Day: Monday
  •  Lucky Color: White
  •  Lucky Number: 2
  •  Lucky Stone: Pearl

 

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  •  Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  •  Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  •  Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

