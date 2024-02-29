 Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, February 29, 2024 predicts new career milestones | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, February 29, 2024 predicts new career milestones

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 29, 2024 12:03 AM IST

Read Cancer daily horoscope for February 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. There is no scope for arguments in the love life today.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No trouble will hurt you

Stay happy in your love life today. Settle the major professional challenges on a positive note. You are good both in terms of finance and health today.

Cancer Daily Horoscope for February 29, 2024: Stay happy in your love life today.

There is no scope for arguments in the love life today. You should be ready to handle every professional challenge. Utilize the wealth to make smart investments and confirm a healthy diet throughout the day.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Some old disputes will be resolved today and you will spend more time together. Your parents will approve of the love affair and you may also consider taking it to the next level. Be cool even while having disagreements. You need to provide proper space to the partner in the relationship. Do not let your trust be shattered. Single cancer natives will come across someone special and you may confidently approach to propose.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Be sensitive at the job and keep egos out while having discussions. Some Cancer natives who have just joined the organization need to be careful while giving opinions at team meetings. Do not let the management look down upon you and always prove loyal to the job. Utilize every new job as an opportunity to prove your mettle. IT, healthcare, hospitality, legal, and designing professionals will have a tough schedule today. Entrepreneurs planning

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Money may come in and it is crucial you handle them smartly. You may renovate the house, and buy electronic devices and jewelry as well. Some Cancer natives will need finance for medical emergencies at home. Entrepreneurs may also find additional funds in the form of loans, new partnerships, and advance payments. Some Cancer natives will provide financial assistance to a needy friend while the second part of the day is also good for donating to charity.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Minor breathing-related issues may be there but that won’t be a serious health concern. However, it is important to stick to a healthy routine. Pregnant girls must avoid adventure sports today. Drink plenty of water and do not skip the medicines today. Seniors having issues associated with breathing will need medical attention. Some children will develop minor bruises while playing but that is not something serious to take care of.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
