    Cancer Horoscope Today for February 28, 2026: Expect career growth by the month's end

    Cancer Daily Horoscope Today: Financially, you will be strong today.

    Published on: Feb 28, 2026 4:03 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, nothing matches your courage

    Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Consider being romantic today. Go for creative options at the workplace, and this promises better prospects for career growth. Minor health issues exist.

    Take up new tasks at work that will let you grow in your career. You may also be successful in the love affair. Financially, you will be strong today. However, your health may have issues.

    Cancer Love Horoscope Today

    You may have arguments in the relationship. Be diplomatic while discussing controversial topics and avoid hurting the beliefs and concepts of your lover. You need to be careful even while having disagreements. Do not invade the personal space of the lover today. An extramarital relationship can severely impact married life, and it is important to stay away from it. Female natives will find fun in teasing their lovers, but ensure it does not personally impact them.

    Cancer Career Horoscope Today

    Pay attention to the career today. You may have trouble related to punctuality, which will create minor issues. You may meet up with a person who may offer a better job today. This can be an old friend or coworker, and it is good to analyze every factor before you make the final decision. Marketing persons, IT professionals, chefs, and actors will travel for job-related reasons. If you are into business, you will find appropriate investors who will prove to be successful in the coming months.

    Cancer Money Horoscope Today

    Wealth will come in, and you are good to invest in the stock market. Some females will launch a business, and funds will come in through promoters. You may also pick the day to discuss property-related issues within the family. Work to resolve a monetary conflict with a sibling or friend. You may also donate wealth to charity in the second half of the day.

    Cancer Health Horoscope Today

    You will have minor chest-related issues. Those who have trouble breathing should consult a doctor. Viral fever, sore throat, digestive issues, and skin allergies will be common today. However, no serious ailments will be there and even seniors will be free from pain at joints. The second part of the day is also good to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

    Cancer Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
    • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
    • Symbol: Crab
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
    • Sign Ruler: Moon
    • Lucky Day: Monday
    • Lucky Color: White
    • Lucky Number: 2
    • Lucky Stone: Pearl

    Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
    • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

