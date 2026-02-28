Cancer Horoscope Today for February 28, 2026: Expect career growth by the month's end

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, nothing matches your courage Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Consider being romantic today. Go for creative options at the workplace, and this promises better prospects for career growth. Minor health issues exist.

Take up new tasks at work that will let you grow in your career. You may also be successful in the love affair. Financially, you will be strong today. However, your health may have issues.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today You may have arguments in the relationship. Be diplomatic while discussing controversial topics and avoid hurting the beliefs and concepts of your lover. You need to be careful even while having disagreements. Do not invade the personal space of the lover today. An extramarital relationship can severely impact married life, and it is important to stay away from it. Female natives will find fun in teasing their lovers, but ensure it does not personally impact them.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today Pay attention to the career today. You may have trouble related to punctuality, which will create minor issues. You may meet up with a person who may offer a better job today. This can be an old friend or coworker, and it is good to analyze every factor before you make the final decision. Marketing persons, IT professionals, chefs, and actors will travel for job-related reasons. If you are into business, you will find appropriate investors who will prove to be successful in the coming months.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in, and you are good to invest in the stock market. Some females will launch a business, and funds will come in through promoters. You may also pick the day to discuss property-related issues within the family. Work to resolve a monetary conflict with a sibling or friend. You may also donate wealth to charity in the second half of the day.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today You will have minor chest-related issues. Those who have trouble breathing should consult a doctor. Viral fever, sore throat, digestive issues, and skin allergies will be common today. However, no serious ailments will be there and even seniors will be free from pain at joints. The second part of the day is also good to quit both alcohol and tobacco.

Cancer Sign Attributes Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

