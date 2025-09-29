Cancer Horoscope Today for September 29, 2025: Entrepreneurs in search of new territories can sign new partnerships

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay happy always Despite mild troubles in the love relationship, the personal life is good today. Professional success exists, but there can be issues associated with finance. Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be mature in settling disputes in personal relationships. Avoid arguments at the workplace today. Financial issues may come up while your health is normal today.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Avoid gossip in a romantic relationship, as this may lead to chaos in life today. Those who feel the relationship needs to be given a new meaning can even consider marriage. Your parents will be supportive of a marriage. Those who are travelling should connect with their lover over the phone to express their feelings. Single females can expect a proposal while attending a family function or an official event.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Utilize the communication skills today at client sessions. You should also keep egos in the back seat while being a part of team projects. Some tasks will demand you work additional hours, while those who have job interviews scheduled for the day can be confident about the result. There will be a hint of promotion or appraisal, which would motivate you to strive harder. Entrepreneurs in search of new territories can sign new partnerships today.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

There will be financial issues, and it is wise to keep a watch on the expenditure. You will be happy settling monetary issues with friends, while some females will require spending for a celebration at the workplace. Traders will also receive good profits, which will help in future investments. Consider making smart investments, including in speculative business. Businessmen may also succeed in raising funds for trade expansions today.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Despite good health, you may require maintaining a balanced personal and professional life. Yoga or meditation will help you stay mentally healthy. Some seniors will develop body aches or pain in joints. You may also have a urinary infection or vision-related issues. Females who are pregnant may also be careful while riding a two-wheeler. You may also replace oily and fast food with vegetables and fruits.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)