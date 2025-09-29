Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Cancer Horoscope Today for September 29, 2025: Entrepreneurs in search of new territories can sign new partnerships

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 04:03 am IST

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today: There will be financial issues, and it is wise to keep a watch on the expenditure.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay happy always

Despite mild troubles in the love relationship, the personal life is good today. Professional success exists, but there can be issues associated with finance.

Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be mature in settling disputes in personal relationships. Avoid arguments at the workplace today. Financial issues may come up while your health is normal today.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Avoid gossip in a romantic relationship, as this may lead to chaos in life today. Those who feel the relationship needs to be given a new meaning can even consider marriage. Your parents will be supportive of a marriage. Those who are travelling should connect with their lover over the phone to express their feelings. Single females can expect a proposal while attending a family function or an official event.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Utilize the communication skills today at client sessions. You should also keep egos in the back seat while being a part of team projects. Some tasks will demand you work additional hours, while those who have job interviews scheduled for the day can be confident about the result. There will be a hint of promotion or appraisal, which would motivate you to strive harder. Entrepreneurs in search of new territories can sign new partnerships today.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

There will be financial issues, and it is wise to keep a watch on the expenditure. You will be happy settling monetary issues with friends, while some females will require spending for a celebration at the workplace. Traders will also receive good profits, which will help in future investments. Consider making smart investments, including in speculative business. Businessmen may also succeed in raising funds for trade expansions today.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Despite good health, you may require maintaining a balanced personal and professional life. Yoga or meditation will help you stay mentally healthy. Some seniors will develop body aches or pain in joints. You may also have a urinary infection or vision-related issues. Females who are pregnant may also be careful while riding a two-wheeler. You may also replace oily and fast food with vegetables and fruits.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Horoscope Today for September 29, 2025: Entrepreneurs in search of new territories can sign new partnerships
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On