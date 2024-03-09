 Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024 predicts business expansion | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024 predicts business expansion

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024 predicts business expansion

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 09, 2024 12:03 AM IST

Read Cancer daily horoscope for March 9, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. No major financial crisis will hurt you.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are a good team player

Resolve the romance-related issues today and spend more time together. Professional success is another takeaway. Both finance and health are also good.

Cancer Daily Horoscope for March 9, 2024: Professional success is another takeaway.
Cancer Daily Horoscope for March 9, 2024: Professional success is another takeaway.

Look for happiness in a romantic relationship. Go for smart professional decisions. Financial success also promises a good lifestyle. No major health issue will trouble you.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

A happy and strong romantic relationship is on your card. Support the lover in every professional and personal endeavor. You will receive affection from your partner today. Giving surprises will help to rev up the relationship. You may propose today and the result will be positive. You may also plan a weekend trip to strengthen the bonding. Some married Cancer females will conceive today. Office romance can cause trouble.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Your success at your job will have fruitful outcomes. Be jovial at the job but professional in dealings. You may travel today for job reasons. Be diplomatic in team meetings. The first half of the day will be a little troublesome and businessmen need to be extra cautious, especially while signing new deals or launching new projects. Those who deal with finance, manufacturing, construction, and textiles will see good income today. Students applying to foreign universities will need to wait for a day or two for a positive response.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

No major financial crisis will hurt you. The second part of the day is good to invest in real estate. You may also go ahead with the plan to renovate the house or even buy a car. Those who look for heavy investments can consider the stock market and speculative business as good options. Businessmen must go ahead with business expansions, especially to unknown territories.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today

Though minor ailments will be there, the general health is good. You will not see major ailments disturbing their life. However, viral fever, sore throat, digestion issues, and body aches will be common among Cancer natives. Stay away from mental stress today and ensure you exercise properly. You may join a gym or a yoga session today. Cut down oil and grease from food and fill the plate with veggies and fruits. Drink plenty of water to radiate the skin.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
