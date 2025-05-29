Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025, predicts a romantic relationship

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 29, 2025 04:03 AM IST

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Express your emotions freely and see the positive outcome.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says,  Continue spreading happiness

Look for better options to augment the wealth. The professional life will be packed with challenges.  The love life may have issues that demand special care.

Cancer Horoscope Today, May 29, 2025: Both wealth and health demand special attention. (Freepik)
Plan the future of the romantic relationship. Take up new tasks at work for a safer tomorrow. Both wealth and health demand special attention. 

Cancer Love Horoscope Today 

Express your emotions freely and see the positive outcome. Single female natives will fall in love today. Today is good to take a call on the relationship. There will be minor issues over a word or phrase used but this won't seriously impact the relationship. Married male natives must stay away from extramarital affairs as the spouse will find it out tonight. Female natives may get pregnant today and those who are not married need to remember this while spending time with their lover. 

Cancer Career Horoscope Today 

Reach the office to take up new challenges which will also give you opportunities to prove your mettle. Your concepts can be introduced in the first part of the day. Do not lose your temper at team meetings as there will be accusations from some coworkers and managers related to performance. Copywriters, media persons, chefs, managers, and IT professionals will have new job opportunities lined up. Businessmen handling electronics, furniture, automobiles, and construction will need to be highly careful about expansion decisions. 

Cancer Money Horoscope Today 

Minor monetary issues may come up. A financial expert can guide you through the day and this makes it easy to invest in safe options. A sibling will raise a finger at you during an argument over property. Ensure you maintain a low profile when it comes to property-related discussions. You should also restrict unwanted spending in business. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity. Entrepreneurs should take precautions while taking risks today.

Cancer Health Horoscope Today 

There can be mild health issues in the second half of the day related to breathing and you may require visiting a doctor. Some children may develop viral fever, sore throat, or oral health issues. The seniors who are traveling must carry a medical kit. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports including trekking and rock climbing today. Some senior natives may have hypertension which can disturb the day.

 

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

 

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

