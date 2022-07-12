Cancer Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 12, '22 states,good job offer

CANCER(Jun22-Jul 22) Today, Cancer natives will have a lot of courage which will provide impetus to your professional life. You are likely to succeed in developing contacts with important personalities at work. Your social connections will flourish which will help you reap professional gains. Some of you may receive monetary gains from past investments as well. Spending quality time with parents immensely helps in erasing their loneliness and depression. Cancer natives will be more vigilant about what they eat and also take out time from a busy schedule to get back to physical activity. A thrilling experience is headed your way, as your trip would be full of excitement. You may be rushed into buying property, but take your call. You stand to lose property or money if you don't act wisely. Social media or any other distractions may distract the student from their academic goals. They are advised to remain dedicated to their studies.

Saturn Transit Impact on Cancer The transition of Saturn into Capricorn is likely to prove favorable for matters of the heart. Eligible natives may find their soul mate, while singles may get a confirmation of their proposal. Marriage appears to be a strong possibility too during the transit. Expectations to find smooth sailing on the professional front are not likely to be fulfilled during the transit phase. You may be asked to prove your capabilities. Businessmen will have to keep transactions transparent to avoid any problems with their partners during the transit of Saturn into Capricorn.

Cancer Finance Today Money in hand would enable you to clinch a financial deal. It will also enhance your financial position. However, avoid any kind of speculation as it would lead to loss. Those in business can look forward to a period of favourable monetary returns as past decisions will start giving results.

Cancer Family Today Try to control an impulsive and stubborn behaviour otherwise, it will only spoil the family atmosphere. Cancer natives will be able to conduct themselves more effectively in front of others members and also get to spend some time with their families.

Cancer Career Today Unique but original ideas bring success for Cancer natives at the workplace. A competitive atmosphere at work would bring the best out in you. It may help prove your capability to work in a pressure situation. Freshers looking for a job may get a good offer from a family acquaintance.

Cancer Health Today To avoid obesity and related health issues in the future, it is a good day to begin a new exercise routine. You could do something as simple as jogging or walking to remain fit and energetic. Yoga will bring immense benefits.

Cancer Love Life Today A former partner may reach out to you to clear the air or apologize for the way they treated you. Forgive them for your peace of mind. Married Cancer natives need to create a shared oasis of serenity and take time for each other to enhance togetherness.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

