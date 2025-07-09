Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Cancer Horoscope Today for July 9, 2025: Astro tips for your financial issues

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 04:16 AM IST

Cancer Daily Horoscope Today: You may expect financial issues today.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, never let anyone hurt your egos

Overcome the love-related issues and consider the challenges at work that will prove your professional diligence. Financial issues will come up today.

Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Cancer Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Devote more time to love and ensure you also deliver the best professional results.  There can be issues associated with finance today. Health is, however, good.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today 

The love affair will see some bright moments. You will be successful in settling minor issues of the past and consider spending more time together. Today is also the best time to take a call on marriage. Plan a vacation together and the second part of the day is also good to have a dinner where you may surprise the lover with gifts. Your parents will be supportive. Married natives should be careful about office romance as the spouse will find this out.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today 

Your commitment will be tested today and new tasks will also keep you busy. Do not let emotions dictate things at work. Handle new projects with utmost care and there will also be ego-related issues at the workplace that may impact the performance today. A coworker will attempt to provoke you at a meeting but do not lose the temper which can lead to chaos and impact your profile. Businessmen can expect a position in the bodies associated with trade and commerce.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today 

You may expect financial issues today. Do not blindly help a friend in terms of finance and you should also avoid property-related discussions within the family as minor arguments will come up. The returns from previous investments may not be as per your expectations. This may stop you from spending a large amount on speculative business. Businessmen should also be careful about financial investments. 

Cancer Health Horoscope Today 

No major health issue will disrupt the day. However, it is good to have a healthy diet sans oil and sugar. Some females will have gynecological issues and children may also complain about bruises while playing. Those who have heart-related issues will develop complications and will also require medical attention today. You may also develop kidney-related disorders.  You may also pick the day to quit both alcohol and tobacco. 

 

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

 

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Cancer Horoscope Today for July 9, 2025: Astro tips for your financial issues
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On