Cancer Daily Horoscope for Nov 30: It’s a happy day

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Today, workload management should be your top priority. There may be times when you may be flooded with unexpected work which, if not managed properly, can create imbalance in expert and family life. Concentrate on your efforts and avoid negativity around you; things are likely to fall in place sooner than later. Some of you may get the opportunity to express what’s in your heart. Speak out loud the desires in your heart. The freedom may present itself to you today. The day can also bring an increase in your comforts and some of you may get new opportunities to enhance your lifestyle. Grab the chance with both hands. Cancerians, however, will need to avoid thinking from the heart as emotions could get the better of them. Be practical about the decisions you take today. Students are advised to work on their concentration to better their performance.

Cancer Finance Today

Profit is all around today! The day may bring ample chances to earn money. You just need to be focused. Be ready to grab lucrative opportunities and endeavors and go ahead with every successful interest.

Cancer Family Today

No matter how unfavorable the circumstances might be today, you are likely to get full support of your kin and close friends. Involvement in religious functions is likely to bring immense peace of mind for some.

Cancer Career Today

Your career is likely to progress positively today. There is possibility of a transfer in the lives of working professionals to the place or post they may have been eyeing. A pat on the back is in store for some at work place.

Cancer Health Today

An initiative on the health front is likely to keep you refreshed and rejuvenated. Give time to spiritual pursuits to toughen your mental strength and clarity. Cosmetic enhancement is likely to bring satisfactory outcome.

Cancer Love Life Today

Today may be the moment to take a relationship to the next level if you are not already committed as the bond is likely to be loving and long-lasting. Even if you have not already met someone special, you can bank on your charm to bring success in the matters of the heart.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026