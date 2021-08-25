Capricorn Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 25

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are a bundle of energy and that shows in your working style. You are generally not bogged down by the pressures of life and remain stress-free. You know how to balance your emotions and do not fall prey to frivolous things. You are disciplined and responsible. That makes you a good leader too. You have a romantic personality and you preserve your relationships - be it with your family members or your sweetheart!

Capricorn Finance Today

Your previous investments will bear fruits and you will not have to worry about an uncertain financial condition for the coming weeks. A business venture will be profitable. Expenses could supersede income but your additional source of earning will help you maintain a balance.

Capricorn Family Today

A day off from work will turn out to be a blessing in disguise for you as you will get to spend more time in the company of kids. Simply observing them at work or play will cheer you up and fill you with joy. Domestic atmosphere will be vivacious today.

Capricorn Career Today

Those looking for a new job,post completion of studies, will find it a bit tough to land a suitable placement. You will have to struggle to finish off your pending tasks at the workplace. You might have to work extra hours to wrap it up.

Capricorn Health Today

Your mindful meditation techniques will help you keep your work pressures at bay. Good food and a rigorous exercise in moderation will help you stay fit and fine.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your love life will blossom like a flower! Some of you might have to experience a short separation from your beloved, which will make your heart anxious. But do not worry about this temporary transition as it will not last long.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet