Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 17: Go with the flow!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorns are pure souls. They have got a heart of gold. They are basically just genuine and loyal to the core. One cannot measure their depth of kindness and willingness to help others. One can depend on a Capricorn to be there when in need and they will defend you, no matter what it may entail. They take their responsibilities very seriously. The centre of your life is your job right now and thoughts of travel have not occurred to you. You may go for long-drive or stay indoors. Or, go on a beautiful sea beach vacation with your partner. Be extra careful while handling electrical implements or while working in the kitchen.

Capricorn Finance Today

A property dispute is likely to be settled amicably in your favour. Paying off a loan – be it a car loan or a property loan appears to be easier now. Though it is not a very bright time for any major investment – hold your thoughts for some more time!

Capricorn Family Today

Invite your family to join you after dinner. The time you would spend with them would certainly be a precious one. If your parents are happy, you have no need to be worried about anything in this world.

Capricorn Career Today

Today will enhance your interest in work and quench your thirst for manifesting your inherent creativity. So, rest assured that the coming days are a win-win for both yourself and your colleagues who have been longing to see this side of yours.

Capricorn Health Today

You are in your best shape today! Eat well, sweat out and pick up some weights. Whatever health issues you had will end soon.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your plans to hang out with your dear ones may get disturbed due to other commitments. Do not press your partner hard at this point of time to let you know the reason behind changing the plan. Sitting coolly at home and watching your favorite TV show.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

