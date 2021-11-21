Capricorn Daily Horoscope for November 21: A casual day

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You can expect good news if you have recently appeared in an interview or expecting to hear promotion or salary hike news from seniors at work. Someone may bring an investment or a lucrative property deal to your attention and you may find it tempting and interesting. You are advised to consider all the factors before considering serious investments in the property market.

You should also be cautious while dealing with the mood swings of your spouse. This is not a good day to discuss any important issue or matter with family members. Your good health may keep you in good mood and make you feel enthusiastic.

What else is there to discover? Read ahead!

Capricorn Finance Today

You have a stable financial condition and now you should be sincere about your financial matters. Some may be tempted to invest in a property deal, but wait a bit longer and consider all the factors.

Capricorn Family Today

You may have a casual day on the family front. A younger family member may give you a hard time, but you can find a way to deal with it as you love your family.

Capricorn Career Today

This is a lucky day on the professional front. You may get appreciation mail from the client end and it may get you recognition and appreciation at work. You may inspire your co-workers with your communication skills.

Capricorn Health Today

You may enjoy good health after hitting the gym for a long time and following a strict diet plan. You are brimming with positive energy and joy, so try to use it completing all the pending tasks or meeting old friends.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You may find that your bond with your partner or lover is getting stronger day by day. This is a satisfying day on the love front. A surprise gift in an unexpected way may bring a smile to your face.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Rose

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026